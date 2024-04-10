Women's golf finishes 16th in the Bobcat Desert Classic





GOODYEAR, Ariz. The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's golf team finished in 16th placeeplace to complete the Bobcat Desert Classic on Wednesday at the Golf Club of Estrella. The Vaqueros posted a final-round team score of 304 and finished with a three-round score of 919. Senior Mercedes Vega was tied with the Vaqueros as she tied for 63rdrdwith a three-round score of 227 after shooting a final round 76. Freshman Natalia Rodriguez finished in a shared 75ewith a three-round score of 229 after also posting a final-round 76. Freshman Camila Herrera finished in a shared 80ewith a score of 231 in three rounds after posting a final round 79. Junior Catherine Flores finished in a shared 86ewith a three-round score of 235 after surrendering a final-round 76 and freshman Preston Saiz ended in 89ewith a three-round score of 236 after also posting a final-round 76. Grand Canyon took the team title with a three-round score of 853 after a final round of 286. Rivekka Jumagulova of Seattle U won the individual title with a three-round score of 204 after a final round of 71. The Vaqueros will return to action April 19-21 during the Western Athletic Conference Championship at The Golf Club at Chapparal Pines in Payson, Arizona. Results Place Team Rd 1 Rd 2 Rd 3 Total 1. Grand Canyon 281 286 286 853 2. Seattle U 283 283 290 856 T-3. Wyoming 287 282 302 871 T-3. Mennonite Californian 289 287 295 871 T-3. Idaho 291 286 294 871 T-6. Weber stands 290 287 296 873 T-6 Utah technology 284 294 295 873 8. Gonzaga 289 289 296 874 T-9. Eastern Washington 291 287 302 880 T-9. Boise State 292 288 300 880 11. Washington state 290 297 295 882 12. Montana 288 300 298 886 13. Portland State 292 305 296 893 14. State of Montana 298 297 299 894 15. Utah Valley 306 297 298 901 16. UTRGV 315 300 304 919 17. The state of Idaho 303 319 317 939 SupportUTRGVWomen's Golf|Become a fan on Facebook|follow us on twitter|Follow us on Instagram|Follow us on YouTube

