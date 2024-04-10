Venues for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup in South Africa revealed | Cricket news





NEW DELHI: According to a report by News24 on Wednesday, there are eight prominent cricket stadiums in South Africa including Wanderers in Johannesburg, Kingsmith in Durban, and New countries in Cape Town, have been officially designated as the location for the ICC ODI World Cup 2027 .

The 2027 World Cup, scheduled for October and November, will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Pholetsi Moseki, the CEO of Cricket South Africa ( CSA ), emphasized that the selection of locations took into account factors such as the availability of hotel rooms and proximity to airports.

“The exercise (of choosing the locations) was a scientific exercise and also included the number of hotel rooms and the availability of an airport. If there was disappointment, it was also tempered by the reality based on the locations chosen. Moseki was quoted by the South African website.

Moseki further said it was a challenging decision for them to exclude the three venues at Benoni, JB Marks Oval and Diamond Oval.

“We do have 11 ICC accredited locations so it was difficult to leave out three, but a lot of things have been taken into account. There is also the important issue of training locations outside of those available.”

While the main venues will be the Wanderers, Centurion Park in Pretoria, Kingsmead, St George's Park in Gqeberha, Boland Park in Paarl and Newlands, the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein and Buffalo Park in East London will also host some matches, while other games will also take place. hosted in tournament co-hosts Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Host nation South Africa and Zimbabwe have qualified directly for the tournament, but Namibia will have to go through the African qualifiers.

The top eight teams in the ICC ODI rankings gain direct qualification, while the remaining four spots are determined through global qualifiers.

During the tournament there are two groups of seven teams each. The top three teams from each group advance to the Super Six stage, which leads to semi-finals and a final to determine the winners.

Teams play each other once in the group stage, just like in the 2003 World Cup.

(With PTI inputs)

