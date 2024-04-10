Sports
No. 15 Women's Tennis visits No. 7 Pepperdine, host Oregon
Date Time: Thursday, April 11/1:00 PM PT
Saturday, April 13/11:00am PT
Live stream: PepperdineWaves.com /UCLABruins.com
Live stats: PepperdineWaves.com /UCLABruins.com
Series vs. Pepperdine: UCLA leads 59-22
Series vs. Oregon: UCLA leads 27-1
Last meeting versus PEPP: UCLA won 4-3 on April 12, 2023
Last encounter vs. ORE: UCLA won 4-0 on April 14, 2023
THIS WEEK
The 15th-ranked UCLA women's tennis team (14-4, 7-1 Pac-12) will try for its 13th win in 14 matches on Thursday when it travels up the coast to take on No. 7 Pepperdine (11- 5, 2-0 WCC). First service from the Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center is scheduled for 1:00 PM PT. The Bruins return to the Los Angeles Tennis Center on Saturday for a Pac-12 matchup with Oregon (10-10, 1-7 Pac-12). The game starts at 11 a.m., with Senior Day festivities preceding the game.
FOLLOW LIVE
Live scores and streaming of Thursday's game in Malibu, California are available at PepperdineWaves.com. Fans who cannot attend the UCLA women's tennis matches in person can still watch the matches live. Point-by-point scoring and live video can be found for all matches played at the Los Angeles Tennis Center at UCLABruins.com.
FINAL TIMEOUT
The Bruins won three games in five days, defeating CSUN (4-0, April 3), Utah (4-0, April 5) and Colorado (4-1, April 7) by a 12-1 margin. The final two games took place away from home as UCLA resumed Pac-12 play. Tian Fangran (CSUN), Elise Wagle (Utah) and Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer (Colorado) provided the clinching points. Bianca Fernandez won each of her six matches played, 3-0 in singles and 3-0 in doubles.
UCLA VS. PEPPERDINE, OREGON
UCLA has an all-time record of 59-22 against Pepperdine. In the most recent meeting Tian Fangran and the 24th-ranked Bruins won 4–3 in a marathon match at the Los Angeles Tennis Center (April 12, 2023). With all eyes on the top court, Tian defeated Janice Tjen in a three-set battle of the top twenty singles players. Also victorious for UCLA in singles Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer And Elise Wagle. Each of the three also had a hand in securing the doubles point. The Waves led 3-2 thanks to singles by Savannah Broadus, Nikki Redelijk and Lisa Zaar. The match lasted more than four hours. The Bruins will look to improve on a 27-1 mark against Oregon. Last year, Tian posted a 4-0 victory on UO's student tennis courts. Also prevailed in singles for UCLA Ava Catanzariet And Kimmi Hance. Hance and Tian also contributed to their team's efforts in doubles, where they collected the first point of the day.
IN THE RANKINGS
UCLA is ranked No. 15 in the latest ITA team rankings, released Tuesday. The Bruins have won twelve of their last thirteen games. They were ranked number 36 on the February 27 episode. There were again five UCLA entries in the final individual rankings, also announced Tuesday. The singles list includes Kimmi Hance (no. 32), Tian Fangran (37) and Bianca Fernandez (68). Each defeated a top-60 player in the Bruins' non-conference win against USC on March 1. Fernandez and Tian have each knocked off five nationally ranked opponents in singles, while Hance has defeated four. The double combination of Tian and Elise Wagle rose to number 36, while Hance and Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer climbed to number 65.
FERNANDEZ EARNS FIRST PAC-12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK AWARD
Bianca Fernandez earned her first career Pac-12 Women's Tennis Player of the Week award on Tuesday, the conference announced. The honor was presented for the week of April 1-7, when the Bruins went 3-0 and outscored their opponents by a 12-1 margin. Fernandez was victorious in each of her six individual matches played. Her week in singles started with a 6-0, 6-0 match against CSUN's Victoria Santibañez Luna (April 3) and she also defeated Keila Barksdale of Utah in straight sets (April 5) before defeating Mila Stanojevic 7-5, 2- 6, 6-4 to prevent Colorado from tying at 2-2 (April 7). The all-freshman combination of Fernandez and Ahmani Guichard remained undefeated in doubles, conceding more than two matches only once. Utes Barksdale and Sara Akid were just two points shy of 5-5 in cold and windy conditions, but the UCLA pair was able to prevail. UCLA has won six Pac-12 Women's Tennis Player of the Week awards in the league in 2024. A team last reached that number in 2016, when California accomplished the feat. Bruins were responsible for 44 total in program history.
HANCE VOTED PAC-12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK
After her heroic singles victory at Stanford, Kimmi Hance was named Pac-12 Player of the Week by the conference on April 2. More than four and a half hours after the dual match began, Hance stood triumphant over the Pac-12's top-ranked player and UCLA earned its first win against the Pac-12. Cardinal since 2021. The 4-3 result on the home court of fifth-ranked Stanford was sealed with a backhand down the stretch past No. 13 Connie Ma, who had won 12 straight games in straight sets when he played in the game came. Hance fought off two Ma match points and went on to win the marathon match with a score of 6-4, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5). That meant a perfect day for Hance, who also worked with him Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer to beat No. 67 Angelica Blake/Alexis Blokhina 7-6(6) and secure a doubles point that ultimately proved the difference. For good measure, Hance defeated No. 38 Hannah Viller Moeller of California 7-6 (4), 6-3 on the road a day earlier. The Pac-12 Player of the Week award represents Hance's third of her career. She previously won twice during the 2023 dual-match campaign.
TIAN NAMED PAC-12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK FOR THE FOURTH TIME THIS SEASON
Tian Fangran was named Pac-12 Player of the Week for the week of March 11-17, giving her three straight awards and four overall this season. The defending NCAA singles champion's 6-0, 6-0 performance against Arizona State's Chelsea Fontenel resulted in a 4-0 team victory. The next day, Tian defeated No. 123 Reece Carter of Arizona 6-3, 6-2 and UCLA prevailed 6-1. Each of Tian's singles victories came before the overall result. Tian and Elise Wagle also defeated Sun Devils Fontenel and Patricija Spaka 6-1 in doubles after a Bruin team was forced to retire. The Tian/Wagle match was called with a 5-4 lead against the top field Wildcats. Tian is now a five-time Pac-12 Player of the Week award winner for her career.
AUTUMN OVERVIEW
Bruins appeared at three tournaments in the fall. Freshman Ahmani Guichard made her national debut, earning two of her six team-high singles victories in the fall at the ITA All-American Championships in Cary, NC Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer And Elise Wagle each recorded three singles victories at the ITA Southwest Regional Championships in San Diego. Guichard and Lutkemeyer teamed up to earn two wins at ITA Regionals and added another at the Thunderbird Invitational game in Tempe, Arizona. Guichard achieved two more singles victories in the desert.
T IS FOR TITLE
Freshman Tian Fangran completed a sparkling run at the 2023 NCAA Championships singles tournament at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, defeating Oklahoma's Layne Sleeth 6-4, 6-2 for the second NCAA singles title in program history. The No. 9-16 seed Tian joined UCLA Athletic Hall of Famer Keri Phebus as the only Bruins to lift the trophy in the season-ending event. On his way to the title, Tian won six matches without dropping a single set. She finished her debut college season with a singles record of 30–7, including a 17–6 mark against nationally ranked opponents. The NCAA singles championship is the first of the head coach's career Stella Sampras Websterwho was serving as an assistant coach under Bill Zaima when Phebus picked up hers.
BRUINS ON TOUR
Ena Shibahara claimed her first Grand Slam championship in 2022, teaming with Wesley Koolhof to capture the mixed doubles title at Roland-Garros. She made her first women's doubles major final round with Shuko Aoyama at the 2023 Australian Open. Shibahara/Aoyama were the last pair standing at the 2023 National Bank Open in Toronto, giving each player her second WTA 1000 championship. Shibahara rose to a career-best No. 4 ranking in the WTA doubles rankings in March 2022 and entered 2024 at No. 14. Catherine Harrison also had a standout 2022, competing at Roland-Garros, Wimbledon and the US Open. She reached the second round of singles at the All England Club and achieved a main draw doubles victory at each event. Harrison added the Australian Open to her resume in 2023 and made a return trip earlier this year. She also won her first WTA title in 2022, teaming with Sabrina Santamaria to triumph at the Monterrey Open in Mexico. Harrison posted a career WTA ranking of 214 singles and 69 doubles in 2022. Robin Anderson also had a fantastic 2022, with 137 singles and 181 doubles in his career. She made her Grand Slam main draw debut at the 2022 Australian Open. Jennifer Brady achieved the highest singles ranking of any former UCLA standout as she rose to No. 13 in 2021. Elysia Bolton (167) and Jada Hart (296) achieved the highest doubles rankings of their careers in 2023.
STELLA'S OUTSTANDING RESUME
Head coach Stella Sampras Webster is in her 28th season at the helm of the UCLA women's tennis program and has an impressive overall record of 517-190 (.731). She is the second-longest active coach at UCLA, behind men's tennis head coach Billy Martin. Sampras Webster earned the 500th win of her illustrious career when the Bruins defeated UC San Diego on April 18, 2023. She has led her alma mater to NCAA championships in 2008 and 2014, the first two in program history. Sampras Webster's teams have finished in the top 10 nationally in 22 of her 26 completed seasons and in the top five 15 times. Four individual NCAA championships have been won under her watch: Tian Fangran in 2023, Gabby Andrews/Ayan Broomfield in 2019, Tracy Lin/Riza Zalameda in 2008 and Daniela Bercek/Lauren Fisher in 2004.
