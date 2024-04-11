Sports
Fantasy Hockey Preview – Players to add goalies and backup for streaming
With three games on Wednesday, ten on Thursday and five games on Friday, only the Avalanche and Bruins are on hold until the weekend. Some team schedules among the contenders appear friendlier (the Panthers face Columbus and Buffalo) than others (the Jets visit Dallas and Colorado), while the list of clubs designated for the spoiler role grows. It's a performance that several players/teams seem to enjoy, such as Montreal's Juraj Slafkovsky – who seems determined to score as many points as possible before next Tuesday – or members of San Jose's top line, Mikael Granlund and rookie William Eklund. Calgary's Nazem Kadri, a point-per-game player since before Christmas, also goes down swinging, as expected.
For many of these fierce competitors, just because they are out doesn't mean they are finished. Don't shy away from turning to such fantasy skaters if you're not in the playoffs — Chicago's Philipp Kurashev also comes to mind — as long as they stay in their respective lineups. There's also a lot to like about the freedom of playing loosely.
Note: Connor McDavid is dealing with a lower-body injury and could miss Wednesday's game with Vegas. Check the star's status before puck drop.
Store inventory
Brayden Schenn, F, St. Louis Blues (available in 84% of ESPN leagues): The Blues must beat the Blackhawks on Wednesday to retain any hope of a spot in the play-offs. I'm not sure if that's the case, but I'm still happy with Schenn's chances to contribute to the scoresheet. The experienced striker is in trouble, with four goals and an assist in his past four games.
Semyon Varlamov, G, New York Islanders (available in 87% of ESPN leagues): Winner of five of his last six dating back to March 23, the Islanders' backup is helping keep his club in the Eastern playoff race. With victories over the Rangers, Predators (a shutout of 41 saves), Panthers and Jets, Varlamov is undoubtedly playing at his best between the pipes at the moment. We'll see if coach Patrick Roy chooses to offer the veteran his third straight start against the Canadiens on Thursday, following Tuesday's impressive 32-save victory over the Rangers.
Kyle Palmieri, F, Islanders (available in 88% of ESPN leagues): As for the riled-up Islanders, Palmieri, traditionally an influential man who has always risen to the occasion, also deserves credit for his club's recent rise to third in the Metropolitan. The winger skates on a scoring line and secondary power play and is on a three-game goal streak, strung together on thirteen shots (also adding an assist). Four games remain on the Isles' schedule, including meetings with the Canadiens, Rangers, Devils and Penguins.
Philipp Grubauer, G, Seattle Kraken (available in 92% of ESPN leagues): Winner of four of his last five – against Arizona, Anaheim (twice) and San Jose, mind you – Grubauer is rewarding his fantasy managers to close out 2023-2024. Also know that Shane Wright scored again in that top role on Tuesday against the visiting Coyotes.
Tyler Bertuzzi, F, Toronto Maple Leafs (available in 48% of ESPN leagues): After a bit of a scoring lull this past week, Auston Matthews' linemate erupted with two goals and a helper in Tuesday's win over New Jersey. Ahead of next week's tour of Florida to take on the Panthers and Lightning, the Maple Leafs will once again take on the Devils before hosting Bertuzzi's old Red Wings on Saturday.
Stock down
New Jersey Devils: It is over. The math no longer works. Jack Hughes is preparing for season-ending shoulder surgery. After earning just three points out of a possible twelve over the past two weeks, the Devils will play the Leafs, Flyers and Islanders (again) to wrap up a disappointing 2023-2024 season.
Philadelphia Flyers: The bottom is right. The Flyers are 1-6-3 since March 21, averaging just 2.30 goals per game while conceding 4.70. Tuesday's 9-3 loss to the Canadiens was deflating bad. Outside of a shot-blocking defenseman like Nick Seeler, Philadelphia isn't exactly teeming with attractive fantasy performers right now.
Streamer Specials
Dustin Wolf, G, Calgary Flames (available in 98% of ESPN leagues): I might consider streaming Wolf against the Ducks on Friday night. The 22-year-old was good enough in Tuesday's 3-2 comeback extra-time win against San Jose.
Calvin Pickard, G, Edmonton Oilers (available in 87% of ESPN leagues): Edmonton's No. 2 seed could produce a smart streaming play against Arizona on Friday ahead of Saturday's big tilt with Vancouver. The Oilers still have a chance to secure first place in the Pacific.
Kevin Lankinen, G, Nashville Predators (available in 99% of ESPN.com leagues): Throw away that one ugly performance against the Avs, and Nashville's other netminder has been completely solid since mid-February. Consider streaming Lankinen on Friday against his former club in Chicago or against the Blue Jackets or on Saturday, but the starts fall.
