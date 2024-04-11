Four Dons finish in the Top Twenty at Tiger Collegiate Invitational





COLUMBIA, Mo. – Entering a pivotal week as the regular season comes to a close, the University of San Francisco men's golf team continued their momentum after a strong performance at The Goodwin by taking third place overall as a team at the Tiger Collegiate Invitational (hosted by Missouri) on Monday and Tuesday. Notably, the Dons shot 8-under 844 as a group with four student-athletes – Jacob Melin , Harry Brown , Jackson Rothwell And Svante Palmgren all placed individually in the top 20. TOURNAMENT RESULTS: San Francisco finished tied for third overall, behind only Iowa State and host No. 37 Missouri. On Day 1, after finishing 3-over-287 in the first round, the green and gold bounced back to record the field's lowest score in the second round of 13-under-271, led by Jacob Melin who shot a season-low 64 in round two.

Both Harry Brown And Jackson Rothwell helped boost USF's surge in the second round, with each round scoring 67, marking season-best records for both seniors.

To conclude the tournament, four Dons shot par or better in the third round, including Melin (71), Brown (71), Ben Partridge (70), and Svante Palmgren who matched a season best by shooting a 67 in his first year at the Hilltop.

Melin continued to lead the team, claiming his fourth top-five finish of the season, while the sophomore finished tied for fourth overall with a score of 5-under 208 (73,64,71). Brown rounded out the top 20 finishers for USF, finishing tied for 12th e shooting 2-under-211 (73,67,61), while Rothwell (71,67,74) and Palmgren (70,75,67) tied for 16 e at 1-under-212. Impressively, Brown's finish marked his highest score as a Don, as it also marked his second top 20 finish of the year.

Partridge rounded out the lineup for San Francisco, finishing tied for 42nd NL at4-over-217 (70,77,70) while Renato Naula tied for 73 rd at 10 over 223 (74,73,76).

at4-over-217 (70,77,70) while tied for 73 at 10 over 223 (74,73,76). In addition, Rothwell recorded two eagles in the tournament, which led the field, while Melin recorded 13 birdies, which ranked ninth among all competitors. NEXT ONE: San Francisco closes out the regular season this weekend as the team heads to Phoenix from Thursday, April 11 through Saturday, April 13 to compete in the Thunderbird Collegiate at Papago Golf Club. Live results for the tournament are available via Gulf state and the team's planning page. FOLLOW US: For updates and more information about the University of San Francisco men's golf program, follow the Dons@USFDonsMensGolfon Twitter,@USFDonsGolfon Instagram and@USFDonsMensGolfon Facebook. COMMERCE: Want to dress like the Dons? Represent USF today by visiting the all-new USF Dons online store at www.usfdons.com/shop. SPONSOR THE DONS: The University of San Francisco Athletics Department would like to recognize and thank our sponsor, San Francisco Toyota, for their continued support of USF Athletics. Interested in sponsoring the Dons? Contact Frank Allocco, the Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director of External Relations, [email protected] or at (415) 422-4561.

