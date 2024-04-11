Azim Bassarath behind due to the club's cricket subsidies

Sport

Enrique Rupert







TTCB chairman Azim Bassarath. – File photo

Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) president Azim Bassarath said local clubs may not receive subsidies for the current 2024 season.

In an interview with Newsday on April 8, Bassarath expressed the concerns of some clubs over the non-payment of subsidies.

Henry Chase, chairman of the Premier League, said on April 5 that the subsidies are still possible. “We are trying to give Premier II clubs $50,000 and Premier I clubs $100,000,” he said.

But Bassarath said: We are not sure if the board will pay out grants this year. We're not sure at this stage where our finances for the year will take us.

Last week, Victoria United Sports Club withdrew from the reserve competitions. In a letter to the TTCB, Victoria President Daren Ganga complained about a series of problems, including a lack of official referees, a lack of financial support and insignificant prize money.

Bassarath chastised Ganga for his complaints, claiming that his club's financial problems were his own fault.

If Ganga and she want to bring in foreign players and pay them a lot of money and they cannot afford the costs of paying players what they promise, the TTCB cannot and will not facilitate them.

When Newsday asked Ganga how many foreign players would be fielded in 2024, he said: We have fielded two foreign players in the league. We currently have no foreign players in the over-50s competition.

Bess Motors Marchin Patriots chairman Adrian Ali, who also questioned the non-payment of subsidies, said his club had registered three foreign players for the 2024 season but only two played.

He said salaries on his team range from $2,000 to $10,000 per month, based on skills, experience and talent.

He said: “It doesn't matter if they are a foreign player or not. Some foreign players are paid the same as local players. There is no need to have foreign players in our league. There is plenty of talent in TT to utilize. TTCB should try to remove all foreign players from all competitions and give the younger players a chance to develop.

Ganga added that in recent years, there has been no regulation regarding salary cap and quota for teams regarding experienced and foreign players.

There is a wealth disparity between clubs in TT.

Cricket and its premise are based on the financial strength of its entities. Cricket in the TT is no longer a sport for everyone. The board has created this disproportionality because over the years no rules have been introduced to make it a level playing field for all clubs, with limits on player salaries and the quota of national players.

Possible sanctions for Victoria

TTCB general secretary Altaf Baksh responded to Victoria United's letter on April 6, saying their non-participation in the reserve competition will lead to sanctions.

Baksh referred to Article 36 of the board's constitution, which states that all Premier League teams must field a first and second team.

Baksh said in the letter: A fine will follow if this is violated.

He added: There were changes to the regulations last year, so this is the first season this will come into effect.

However, Ganga remains firm on his initial decision not to participate.

That answer doesn't take into account the fact that we don't have money to field a reserve team. If we don't have money, we can't play cricket. We have been promised subsidies from the TTCB and have not yet received any notice of when these would be paid.

Baksh is still optimistic that the subsidies will be paid. He said: “We are waiting for the Sports and Culture Fund and it won't be long. We have been in contact with Sport Company and hopefully this will happen soon.

When Newsday asked Bassarath about the partnership with the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) for the upcoming T20 festival and whether there would be an increase in prize money, he said: This has already been communicated to the clubs (2023 prize money to be used).

Ganga replied: How can you collect sponsorship money for the T20 tournament and not share it with all the participating teams? Then who finances clubs in TT? What is the board actually responsible for?