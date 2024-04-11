15-year-old Allen is a bright young hockey player





JP Hurlbert led Team USA to a gold medal victory in South Korea earlier this year and has his sights set on the NHL

ALLEN, Texas Just outside the American Airlines Center, home of the NHL's Dallas Stars, stands a statue of the legendary Mike Modano, perhaps the greatest American-born hockey player ever. But Tuesday night in the AAC there was a fifteen-year-old boy who wouldn't mind taking over that mantle from Modano one day. “That would be a dream, to be a player like Mike Modano,” said JP Hurlbert, when WFAA spoke to him a few hours before the Stars faced the Buffalo Sabres. “And it's motivating. A guy who can play in Dallas and represent the stars, become the best American to ever play hockey. I think it's a realistic dream to have. And to look up to him. And motivation every day, when you go to the ice rink.” Hurlbert, an Allen native and a superstar for the Dallas Stars Elite program, is on a roll. He helped Team USA to a gold medal at the Youth Olympic Games in South Korea earlier this year. “To wear red, white and blue and represent your family, and Dallas, and the Dallas Stars,” Hurlbert said. “There's nothing better.” He made a big impression while in South Korea, scoring a goal and adding two assists in the gold medal match. He led Team USA in goals for the tournament. “The day after the gold medal game at the Youth Olympic Games, USA Hockey Executive Director Pat Kelleher texted me and said, 'You weren't kidding about that Hurlbert,'” said Stars VP of Amateur Sports Lucas Reid. This has been the case since the beginning. “When JP was just two, I would climb into his bed and read Dr. Seuss to him,” said Jeff Hurlbert, Sr., JP's grandfather. “And he said 'no, hockey, grandpa' when he was two years old. So it's been quite a journey.” 13 years later, he is here competing for Team USA. And Reid says Hurlbert is the best hockey player to ever come out of Texas. “In my opinion, yes,” Reid said. “But it's subjective, right? And it's no disrespect to the players who came here, we've had some very good hockey players. But I think he has the highest ceiling.” “In 15 years, I can count on one hand the number of times he didn't want to go to the rink,” said his father, Jeff Hurlbert, Jr. “And it's that daily drive and never-ending grit that I think sets him apart from some of his peers.” And in the meantime, JP continues his search for Modano. “It's been quite a journey so far,” said Jeff Sr. “Just hope it continues…”

