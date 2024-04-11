Harry Brook returns to cricket as if he never left

KARACHI, PAKISTAN – SEPTEMBER 23: England's Harry Brook plays a ramp shot during the 3rd IT20 … [+] between Pakistan and England at Karachi National Stadium on September 23, 2022 in Karachi, Pakistan. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images) Getty Images

England have just lost a Test series 4-1 in India, but at least Harry Brook is back on the scene for the home summer after being away since late 2023. That will be music to the ears of cricket fans around the world. who have watched in awe since the batsman entered the international stage like he was shelling peas. Or compete against pea-shooters from the best bowlers in the world.

The Yorkshire batsman was playing his first competitive match since the Twenty20 series against the West Indies in a waterlogged Headingley in December as the County Championship season began. Brook then hit a 69-ball century against Leicestershire as if he had never been away.

Just over a year ago, life was pretty good for the 25-year-old. By the end of the opening day of the second Test in Wellington in February 2023, he had reached an unbeaten 184 despite coming in at a dangerous 21-3 with England. It was a fearless knock of 24 boundaries and five maximums that summed up Bazball's best days.

This pushed Brook's 24-hour Test average above the magical 100. Seeing the ball, hitting the ball was as complex as it could get for English cricket's new star. He had already excelled three centuries in a series of Test victories over Pakistan. He's quite an easy guy to be captain: he just goes about his business, loves his batting, wants to constantly improve, constantly work on it. He's a pretty easy guy to have in your dressing room, skipper Ben Stokes said at the time.

Since then, life's sadder moments have intervened and Brook withdrew from both India's five-Test series and the Delhi Capitals squad for the IPL when the news broke, his grandmother had died. The boy from Keighley has always had a close relationship with his wider family and in a recent interview with the Telegraph that closeness to his paternal grandmother Pauline was an open secret. She was a huge support and she still is. She's probably not the best at cricket. If I don't get any runs, I'll message you and say that's bullshit! But if I get runs, it will be like this: you should have had more. No, she's good. She has always been our biggest fan, Brook said.

The young batsman has always thanked his family for the opportunities they have given him. His grandfather had passed away over a decade ago, but the love for cricket was installed in his childhood by the older generation. The innocence of a local boy in love with the game comes across strongly in England's No.5, as does his dedication to the things that really matter beyond the square. Over the past few years, I have learned to prioritize my mental well-being and that of my family. Honestly, nothing is more important to me than family, he wrote while explaining his decision to withdraw from the IPL in March.

That's all that matters to his direct employers, as cricket has shown a greater willingness in recent years to recognize the impact of mental health on its participants. At a time like this, he wants to be around people he feels comfortable with [with]. One of the conversations we've had is that he just wants to play cricket with his friends again. This is his comfort at a difficult time, Yorkshire coach Ottis Gibson said.

Brook will play five Championship matches for Yorkshire before organizing the squad for the upcoming T20 Cricket World Cup in early June in the United States and the Caribbean.

LEEDS, ENGLAND – MAY 13: Yorkshire's Harry Brook during day two of the LV= Insurance County … [+] Championship match between Yorkshire and Lancashire at Headingley on May 13, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Getty Images

Brook hasn't flourished all that much on the white-ball stage in the most recent ODI or T20 Cricket World Cups, though the baseball-loving star has every chance. His creativity and ability to find gaps were proven in the subcontinent just before the 2022 edition of the World T20.

After a difficult time off the field, English fans hope that Brook can be just as carefree and confident on the international stage again. One of his parting shots just before life events took over was the 24 runs he fired off Andre Russell in Trinidad to complete an unlikely victory a week before Christmas. That's the kind of thing about the IPL and England having missed out.