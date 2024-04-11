College football position battles to watch in the spring: Michigan, USC, Nebraska all looking for QB answers

Following the conclusion of the NCAA Tournament, the college sports conversation quickly shifts to the final stages of football spring training. The spring games will be highlighted over the coming Saturdays, giving fans a taste of what to expect from the 2024 editions of their favorite teams.

Spring training is a time for coaches to turn their attention inward and focus on their roster. Because there is plenty of time in fall camp for a more detailed overview of the programs, spring is all about the fundamentals and competition. In the best cases, position battles result in a iron-sharp-iron scenario that makes everyone involved better. At worst, they reveal shortcomings that may need to be addressed in the transfer portal.

We've highlighted a handful of position battles that we're following. As you might expect, we have some quarterbacks, but also some fascinating skill position battles and at least one spot where NFL draft exits have raised the stakes.

Spring Game: April 13

Names to know: Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss, Jeremiah Smith, others

The Buckeyes are the rock stars of college football heading into 2024. Georgia may be the No. 1 team in the country heading into the season and rival Michigan may be the reigning champions, but no team generates more intrigue than Ohio State. Ryan Day and his staff impressed with big transfer signings such as quarterback Will Howard (Kansas State), running back Quinshon Judkins (Ole Miss) and safety Caleb Down (Alabama).

Even with all that new star power, the most exciting position battle will be at wide receiver. Ohio State has been loading up on top talent for years, creating a loaded space with only a limited number of targets. We expect veteran Emeka Egbuka to provide a steady and reliable presence, but behind him are several potential breakout stars worth watching in the Buckeyes' spring game.

Carnell Tate got some quality experience as a true freshman last season and ranked second behind Egbuka in receiving yards among returning players. Brandon Inniss is another gifted talent poised for a breakthrough season two. But it's early enrollee Jeremiah Smith who has drawn the most attention this spring. Smith was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2024, according to 247Sports, a rare feat for a receiver. Too many receiver options is a good problem for new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, but it also means at least one very talented player will end up on the short end of the battle for snaps and targets.

Georgia: Defensive Backs

Spring Game: April 13

Names to know: Daylen Everette, Daniel Harris, Ellis Robinson, Dan Jackson, Joenel Aguero, KJ ​​Bolden, others

Javon Bullard, Tykee Smith and Kamari Lassiter are heading to the N.F.Lcreating a fascinating battle as the Bulldogs shuffle pieces at cornerback, safety and Georgia's STAR position.

Daylen Everette started every game at corner opposite Lassiter and solidified at least one spot in the secondary. After that it will depend on competition and development. Julian Humphrey briefly entered the portal but remained with the team. He hopes for a recovery season after last year's injuries. Sophomore Daniel Harris offers good speed and length and five-star early enrollee Ellis Robinson has received praise despite his need for more time in a college strength and conditioning program.

Security is much more open. Dan Jackson has played in 33 games, but former five-star defenseman Joenel Aguero looks to benefit from his true freshman contributions in 2023. Meanwhile, five-star early enrollee freshman KJ Bolden may be too talented to leave the field.

Alabama: Wide receiver

Spring Game: April 13

Names to know: Kobe Prentice, Kendrick Law, Germie Bernard, Caleb Odom, others

For years, the Crimson Tide overwhelmed opponents on the perimeter with multiple NFL-bound wide receivers. However, things have slowed down a bit in the last two seasons. Blue chip prospects transferred and/or didn't pan out and the passing attack went from one of the most productive in the SEC to a complementary part of the Tide's success. Enter new head coach Kalen DeBoer. In his final year at Washington, DeBoer oversaw an offense with receiver talent that rivaled that of the top teams in Alabama. Unfortunately for him, the group he inherits in Tuscaloosa has many more question marks.

Gone are Jermaine Burton (NFL Draft), Isiah Bond (Texas), Ja'Corey Brooks (Louisville) and Malik Benson (Florida State). That's a lot of receptions and yards that need to be replaced. Kobe Prentice and Kendrick Law both contributed in previous seasons, putting them at the top of the list. Germie Bernard followed DeBoer from Washington, where he was the team's fourth-leading receiver in 2023. One of the five stars early enrolees, Caleb Odom is built more like a tight end but has received positive reviews for his play at wide receiver.

Michigan: Quarterback

Spring Game: April 20

Names to know: Jayden Denegal, Alex Orji, Jadyn Davis, Jack Tuttle, Davis Warren

First-year coach Sherrone Moore has already adopted “SMASH” as his motto, doubling down on predecessor Jim Harbaugh's promise to win games at the line of scrimmage. However, that doesn't take the pressure off the quarterback position. The Wolverines must replace JJ McCarthy, an example of efficiency under center who led the Wolverines to back-to-back Big Ten crowns and the 2023 national title.

The Wolverines are casting a wide net in their efforts to replace the NFL-bound McCarthy with five quarterbacks vying for the starting job in spring camp.

Jayden Denegal is a 6-foot-1 professional prospect. Alex Orji has already proven his dual-threat ability with rushing attempts in six games last year, including wins in the Wolverines College Football Playoff against Alabama and Washington. However, we have yet to see him operate as a downfield passer with any regularity. Jack Tuttle and Davis Warren both add valuable experience and Jadyn Davis brings a blue-chip ceiling that could disrupt the competition if neither Denegal nor Orji can separate themselves.

Notre Dame: Offensive tackle

Spring Game: April 20

Names to know: Charles Jagusah, Tosh Baker,Aamil Wagner

Notre Dame knew it would likely have to replace Joe Alt after the talented left tackle spent the entire season at the top of the NFL Draft boards. Now new offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock must rework the other side as well, with starting tackle Blake Fisher turning pro as well. Alt and Fisher have started 26 straight games together, so we're ushering in a new era in the trenches for the Fighting Irish. The battle becomes even more important when you consider that star transfer quarterback Riley Leonard will need offseason surgery to repair an ankle he injured last year.

Fortunately, the Irish have already identified potential replacements thanks to their bowl preparations. With Alt withdrawn, Notre Dame moved Charles Jagusah back out to play the left tackle position in the bowl game. Jagusah, a former four-star prospect who was rated as a top-50 player overall and the No. 8 offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class, played some guard late in the season but held his own against a physical Oregon State defensive front in the sun. Bowl win. Bowl practice also saw senior Tosh Baker take advantage of his experience by doing a good job with the starters. Aamil Wagner also lurks on the depth chart should Jagusah or Baker make a mistake.

USC: Quarterback

Spring Game: April 20

Names to know: Miller Moss, Jayden Maiava

A record six-touchdown performance in USC's Holiday Bowl win over Louisville seemingly answered the biggest question of the post-Caleb Williams era, but Miller Moss may not have the starting job locked up as some had assumed.

Lincoln Riley's decision to bring in Jayden Maiava from UNLV is creating real intrigue at USC spring training. Maiava was thrust into the Runnin' Rebels' starting role due to an injury early in the season and never gave the job back, throwing for 3,085 yards and 17 touchdowns. Riley told reporters he believes there are “two starter-level players” in the quarterback room. Here's hoping both quarterbacks get significant opportunities to show their stuff when the Trojans take the field for their spring game later this month.

Nebraska: Quarterback

Spring Game: April 27

Names to know: Heinrich Haarberg, Dylan Raiola

Nebraska scored one of its biggest offseason wins in quite some time with the late flip of Georgia commit and five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola just days before the early signing period began in December 2023. Nebraska royalty as the son of former All-American offensive lineman Dominic Raiola. Still, he will have to beat the experienced Heinrich Haarberg to earn the starting job.

Haarberg was the team's most successful quarterback in 2023, but that's a low bar to clear. He was the Huskers' leading rusher (477 yards, five touchdowns) and had moments in the passing game, but a 1:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and 49% completion percentage is not what Matt Rhule is looking for in Nebraska's QB1. The Huskers are hoping one of these two quarterbacks takes control of the starting job this spring.