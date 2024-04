Beware of driveway paving scams, the Office of Consumer Protection warns

The Montgomery County Office of Consumer Protection warned homeowners this week to be aware of driveway paving scammers looking to exploit them in the spring by doing home improvement work without a permit. According to the agency, the scam often starts with a person knocking on the door with an urgent offer to repaving or sealing a driveway or doing other concrete work. County Executive Marc Elrich said residents should be aware that the Office of Consumer Protection is an excellent resource for them if they suspect they are being scammed. Visit the offices website or call 240-777-0311 to file a complaint. [The MoCo Show] $20,000 stolen from Silver Spring Buddhist Temple Wat Thai Washington DC, a Buddhist temple at 13440 Layhill Road in Silver Spring, was the latest target of thieves who stole a safe containing about $20,000 in donations. County police are investigating and say they believe the crime is related to a March 24 incident at the Noor Center Mosque in Germantown. “I would like to tell them that even if the police can't catch them, karma will,” said Ruangrit Thaithae, a monk who lives at the temple. “In Buddhism we believe in karma. Karma will get them soon.” [Fox 5 D.C.] Washington Capitals player, county resident, celebrates 1,000-game milestone John Carlson, a defenseman for the Washington Capitals who lives in Montgomery County, celebrated reaching his 1,000-game milestone with a ceremony on Sunday at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Carlson has lived in the province since 2018 and played his 1,000th game against the Boston. Bruins on March 30. [Montgomery Community Media] Today's weather: Partly cloudy with a high near 76 In case you missed it: Numerous MoCo restaurants receive RAMMY nods Rollercoaster closure: Filibustering and delays complicate final reading of Montgomery County bills Pickleball, table tennis maker JOOLA is moving to a new headquarters in Pike & Rose related stories If MoCo360 keeps you informed, connected and inspired, join us and join our community by becoming a member today. Your membership supports our community journalism and unlocks special benefits.

