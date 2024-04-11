The Kodiak Bear Cricket Bat

Take on the challenge of the wild with the indomitable Kodiak Bear Cricket Bat, triumphantly returning in 2024 with a revived look. Increase your prowess in the wilderness and exude both power and style.

Secure your position at the top of the food chain with our largest billet in the range, built to meet both MCC and ICC regulations. Designed for maximum willow in the striking zone, the lightweight and balanced feel ensures optimal control when chasing your prey. The substantial gaps cater to your hunger for runs, with a mid-sweet spot perfect for extended stroke play.

Each bat is handmade by our master bat maker using high quality grade 1 English willow from private woodlands in the UK. Each bat is pre-smashed with applied anti-chafing and edge tape.

To get your hands on one of these exceptional cricket bats, visit our online store or call 01274 396681 to make an appointment and come into our West Yorkshire store where one of our team members will be happy to help you.

As the finest Grade 1 English Willow is extremely limited we do not stock large quantities and to ensure you get a freshly made bat there may be a 3-4 week time frame for making these bats, especially during our peak months. You will be informed of this once your order has been placed.