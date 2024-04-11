USA Hockey U16 Tier 1 Nationals/Beast Tournament Series Club Long Island Gulls repeat as U16 National Champions





The Long Island Seagulls made the long trip to Las Vegas worth it and came home with the organization's second consecutive USA Hockey Tier 1 U16 national championship. The Gulls went 2-1 in their round robin play and went on to win three playoff games en route to the title, defeating a strong Los Angeles Jr. club. Kings defeated 2-0 in the championship game. Outshot 31-17, including 12-2 in the first period, the Gulls scored a pair of second period goals from Marko Lisica and Poul Andersen. Ryan Cameron was excellent in goal, especially in the opening period. “We don't win the game without Ryan's performance in the first period,” Gulls coach Dan Cassano said. “We were struggling with nerves as a group and our play reflected that. Unusual turnovers in bad areas, poor defense on our side and a lack of attacking mentality. Ryan was there for us to help us find our game. Nothing new, it has been that way for two years.” Long Island and the Jr. Kings were both from the NHL Division and played a 1-0 win over the Gulls during the round-robin. So both teams were well aware of their opponents in the championship match. “I would say it helped a little bit because we were able to watch back our round robin game to see how they played against us, how they responded to our special teams and little adjustments we would have to make to be successful. I would say it definitely helped them too. They are a well-coached team and they made some changes that made the last game more difficult for us.” In the quarterfinals, the Gulls dispatched fellow Beast Tournament Series foe Mid-Fairfield Rangers 6-2, and defeated a solid Little Caesars squad 2-1 in the semifinals. Malachi McKinnon was the Gulls' top scorer this week with three goals and six assists. while Andersen, Joseph Argentina and Cooper Dennis each had six-point weeks. Ethan Wyttenbach scored four goals. Cameron played in five of Long Island's six games, finishing with a scintillating 0.84 gaa. “I think it says a lot about our program to win back-to-back,” Cassano said. “U16 is the holy grail of youth hockey; it is very difficult to win. You need some luck, some resilience to go your way, health, everything. It is extremely satisfying to see our team persevere through a lot of adversity and be rewarded for their hard work. We have had the opportunity to coach some special players over the years; mentally strong and willing to do whatever it takes to win. I think that's where the success comes from. We have the hardest working players who care the most.” The Mid-Fairfield Rangers advanced to the quarterfinals after going 2-1 in their round-robin play, following a loss to the Chicago Mission with wins over Sioux Falls Power and the Dallas Stars Elite. Both Oliver Czaja and Easton Kinsler scored three goals for the Rangers in their four-game week. Defenseman Thomas Bleyl contributed four points, as did Ryan Headley. Goalkeepers Steven Luciano and John Fichthorn split their duties. The third Beast Tournament Series program at the U16 Nationals, the New Jersey Rockets, did not reach the playoff rounds, losing three tough games to Saints Hockey, Little Caesars and Compuware by a total of four goals. The Rockets got a pair of goals each from Aidan Wilson, Matthew Dabrowski and Tyler Kusznier.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hnibnews.com/usa-hockey-u16-tier-1-nationals-beast-tournament-series-club-long-island-gulls-repeat-as-u16-national-champions/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos