Writing our own stories – the spectator
Renowned Hmong author, speaker and former UW-Eau Claire Professor Kao Kalia Yang returned to campus to read from her newly released books and discuss her writing process. Yang's first book The Latehomecomer: A Hmong Family Memoir is about the journey from Ban Vinai refugee camp to St. Paul, Minnesota.
When you talk to minority groups in America, you know that so often we are judged for things we are not, Yang said. Why won't the world judge me for what I am?
According to UW-Eau Claire English professor David Shih, the book is being taught in classrooms on campus and across the country. A year after the release of her first book, Yang began teaching at UW-Eau Claire in the fall of 2009.
None of it is described, Shih said. Each of her lessons was based on the students' curiosity and questions. She tries to draw that learning out of the students and then extemporaneously contributes her own philosophy and experiences to that story.
According to Yang, she really appreciates the time she spends in Eau Claire because it was the first place where she was given a platform to tell the stories of her family and her people. She returned to campus Monday with no prepared answers, just an open heart.
It has been a privilege and an honor for me to stand in your classrooms, Yang said. It has been a privilege to teach my students that we ask questions, not because we have answers. We ask questions as invitations to think about things that are important to each other.
In 2016, Yang published her second book The Song Poet: A Memoir of My Father which earned her national recognition and was later adapted into an opera by the Minnesota Orchestra.
This story is described as a love story of a daughter for her father, a father for his children, a people for their land, their traditions and all they have lost, according to Yangs website.
Yang has become one of the country's most respected and beloved Asian American writers, with each book becoming more and more powerful, Shih said. Her range is diversified and includes collaborations in her collection of essays and her beautiful children's books.
Yang's autobiographical children's book A stone in my throat and third family memoirs Where rivers part: a story from my mother's life were both published in March 2024.
Since Where Rivers Part is the first book Yang has written in first person from beginning to end, she said she was challenged by the sustained emotionality she had to achieve in her writing.
I've tried to avoid writing in the first person because it's a chore, Yang said. But nothing could be more true. So in the end, just so you know exactly who this woman is in the world, I'm going to hire the first person.
According to Yang, she felt great insecurity while writing her mother's memoir, because she didn't know if she was doing justice to her story. She had to come to terms with the dissatisfaction of choosing between her mother's stories.
I had to wrestle with one of life's great truths, Yang said. No one finishes a journey because they are finally happy. Our journeys end when they do, they end where they end and somehow we make peace and move on.
Where Rivers Part is the final and most intimate piece of Yang's trilogy of Hmong family memoirs.
I think all of her books are intimate and that's part of the power of those books and part of the reason I look forward to teaching them, Shih said. I think these types of books should be intimate because it reflects the writer's respect for the reader so nothing will be held back.
To purchase any of Kao Kalia Yangs books, please visit kaokaliayang.com.
I write these books in the hope that the world will remember that in a world full of people, there are many who were born without luck on their side, and yet have persevered, Yang said. And yet they spoke and heard.
Allessi can be reached at [email protected].
