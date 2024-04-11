



Next game: The University of Olivet 4/12/2024 | 16.00 hours April 12 (Friday) / 4:00 PM The University of Olivet History With the bases loaded and the tying run at the plate, trouble was buzzing around the bases for the Hope College baseball team at Kalamazoo College. The Flying Dutchmen found the dose of Hornet killer they needed as a reliever Ian Sanders pulled off a game-ending double play on Wednesday to secure an 8-5 win. Hope evened the season series at one game apiece after Alex DiDio's grounder converted into the final two outs, a 4-6-3 double play by senior second baseman Nolan Gardner to freshman shortstop Elliott Peter to senior first baseman Owen crisis . The Flying Dutchmen (12-12, 6-2 MIAA) came within a half-game of leading first-place Adrian College. Hope is tied for second with Kalamazoo (17-6, 6-2). Adrian leads the MIAA with a 6-1 league record. “We found a way,” head coach Stu Fritz said. “We made some really big defensive plays. That's definitely nice to see. I was proud of the guys. It was a huge win for us.” The Flying Dutchmen dropped the series opener to Kalamazoo 15-3 in eight innings on Monday at Boeve Stadium. The two teams conclude their three-game series on Tuesday, April 16 at 4:00 PM in Kalamazoo. Hope scored six runs in the top of the seventh inning to take an 8-3 lead. The Flying Dutchmen took advantage of two of Kalamazoo's seven errors, one hit batter and one walk during their rally. Krizan (Grand Haven, Mich. / Grand Haven) gave Hope its first lead since the first inning with an RBI single that made it 4-3. Second left fielder Brenden Collins (Kalamazoo, Michigan / Hackett Catholic) followed with an RBI double. The Flying Dutchmen added three more runs on a Kalamazoo fielding error and a two-run groundout. Peter (Zionsville, Indiana / Zionsville) grounded to first base for the second inning and drove home designated hitter Dylan Kleindler (Sterling Heights, Mich./Stevenson). Collins, who was worried about the play, scored from second when Kalamazoo first baseman Daniel Beccari appeared to drop the ball in foul territory after running to the bag to record the out. “It was a well-played game,” said Fritz, whose team struck first with an unearned run during the top of the first but didn't score again with an unearned run until the sixth. “We had some hard contact. I give our guys credit. Kalamazoo is very good defensively, but we put some pressure on them and some good things happened.” Starting pitcher Trent Johnson (Midland, Michigan / HH Dow) settled down after giving up three runs (including two unearned) in the first inning to the Hornets to earn the victory. The righthander improved his record to 3-3 by striking out three batters, while giving up six hits and one walk. Illuminators Thomas Bacigalupo (Midland, Michigan / H.H. Dow) and Ian Sanders (Grandville, Michigan / Grandville) took over for Johnson on the mound after the Flying Dutchmen regained the lead. The righthanders each scored one run. Bacigalupo pitched two innings; Sanders one. In the ninth, two hits off Sanders, a hit by pitch and a fielding error by Peter produced Kalamazoo's fifth run and loaded the bases with one out. It was Hope's third foul of the match. Sanders sat down and induced the grounder he needed.The win ended the Flying Dutchmen's eight-game losing streak against Kalamazoo, last season's MIAA regular-season champions. Hope's next games are this weekend with a three-game series against The University of Olivet. Game 1 is Friday, April 12 at 4:00 PM in Boeve Stadium. A doubleheader will follow on Saturday, April 13 at 1 p.m. in Olivet.

