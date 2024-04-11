CU Buffs add lineman from NFL Academy – BuffZone





Colorado has found some offensive line depth abroad. On Wednesday, Yahya Attia of the NFL Academy in Loughborough, England, announced that he has signed a financial endorsement deal with the Buffaloes that will see him join the 2024 recruiting class for head coach Deion Sanders. The NFL Academy is a development program for student-athletes ages 16-19. It has helped more than 40 players earn college scholarships, including current CU linebacker Kofi Taylor-Barrocks. Attia comes to CU as a 6-foot-1, 330-pound lineman with very little football experience, but a lot of potential and a great nickname, as he is known as The Bulldozer. Born in Egypt, Attia was three years old when his family moved to Vienna, Austria. He is a former footballer who gave up the sport due to injuries and subsequently went on to become bigger and bigger. “I was always one of the bigger guys,” he said in one interview with The Sun in Great Britain. When I got injured, I had to stop playing football and I became even bigger and heavier. My friends convinced me to get back into sports and that's when I started playing American football for the Vienna Vikings. He only started playing football in Vienna about a year and a half ago. Last year, he convinced his parents to let him leave home for a shot at the NFL Academy. During a signing day ceremony On Wednesday, Attia said, “Everything I have, everything I have, is thanks to the sacrifices of my parents. I really enjoyed my time at the academy. All the hard work paid off. At the NFL Academy, his head coach was Steve Hagen, a longtime NFL and college coach whose stops included the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, as well as California, North Carolina and Notre Dame. From 2011 to 2012, current CU offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur was the Browns' head coach, while Hagen worked as the tight ends coach. It means a lot to me because this is what I wanted to do. Attia told talkSPORT about the possibility of CU. I always wanted to play football at a higher level in America and a dream came true. Coach Prime, he says they only raise men, not boys, so I have to be ready.

