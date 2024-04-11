Women's tennis defeats Morgan State in regular season finale





Next game: First round of the Patriot League 04-18-2024 | TBA April 18 (Thu) / to be determined First round of the Patriot League History ANNAPOLIS, MD. Closing out the regular season on Wednesday afternoon, the Navy women's tennis team (21-6) rallied after a rough start to earn a 6-1 victory over Morgan State (4-12) in non-conference action at the Fluegel- Moore. Tennis stadium. The game served as final preparation for next week's Patriot League Tournament in Annapolis, with the Midshipmen winning eight of their last nine games en route to the postseason. Navy got off to a slow start in doubles when the freshman duo dropped out Olivia Fermo And Anna Jordaan lost 6-1 to the Bears' No. 2 duo of Averiana Mitchell and Iva Jankovic, while Morgan State secured the doubles point thanks to Hannah Smith and Lauryn Hall coming back from an early hole for a 7-6 (7-5 ) top-court victory over junior Parvathi Shanker and newcomer Julia Lee . Aleksandra Evdokimova and Stefania Moysiadi closed out doubles action for the Bears in third place, holding on for a 7-6 (8-6) against freshmen Carly Mrs And Manci Pal . Heading to singles action, freshmen Makaila Cheng helped Navy even the score with a 6-2, 6-1 win against third-ranked Jankovic, while senior Samantha Johannes gave the Mids the lead with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Evdokimova. In fifth place, junior Sylvia Eklund defeated Moysiadi in a 6-2, 6-0 match to put Navy on the brink of victory, while Fermo took the decisive singles point with a 6-1, 6-4 victory against Mitchell. The match saw Navy continue the singles sweep, with Shanker defeating Hall 6-1, 6-2 on the fourth court and junior Kate Lee winning the last four points of her three-set match against Smith, 6-1, 2-6, 6-4, on the second court. Match notes Navy is now 10-0 in the all-time series with Morgan State.

The Mids have reached the 21-win plateau for the seventh time in just twelve full seasons.

Cheng has now won her last five singles matches with a draw Emily Tannenbaum for the current team leader. Next one Navy will host the Patriot League tournament April 18-21 in Annapolis.

