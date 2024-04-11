A hockey regional win, hands down for Springfield's economy

SPRINGFIELD – Springfield's first attempt to host an NCAA Division I regional hockey tournament was a shot in the arm for the local economy, early statistical and anecdotal data show.

The Greater Springfield Convention and Tourism Bureau reported that the three tournament games held over two days – Thursday, March 28 and Saturday, March 30 – had a direct economic impact of $1.1 million.

“That doesn't even take into account the spinoffs of indirect spending and induced spending,” said Mary Kay Wydra, president of the Greater Springfield Convention and Tourism Bureau. “$1.1 [million] is a very good number.”

Wydra explained that indirect and induced expenditures are the subsequent consequences. For example, indirect expenditures include aspects such as money earned by employees of local establishments, where the induced expenditure is the employee using those funds to purchase items or otherwise reinvest them in the local economy.

“The money is flowing through the economy,” Wydra said. “The $1.1 million is the number we feel comfortable with right now; [the overall impact] is always higher, but we cannot say exactly what that is at the moment.”

Wydra also noted that the impact on local hotel occupancy rates won't be known until the agency's March report is completed in late April.

According to the NCAA, the MassMutual Center recorded a two-day attendance of 10,172. On March 28, 5,765 hockey fans attended one or both of the opening games between Denver and the University of Massachusetts Amherst, followed by the University of Maine and Cornell University. While two games were played on the first day because they were part of a single-ticket event, the NCAA takes both games into account when counting attendance. The MassMutual Center has a maximum capacity for hockey of approximately 6,800.

UMass and Denver kicked off the entire tournament with a 2 p.m. faceoff on Thursday, treating fans to a period and a half of so-called “free hockey” as the two battled to a second overtime before the Pioneers' Tristan Broz scored the game-winning won the game. goal for a 2-1 win. Denver defeated Cornell 2-1 in the regional final.

By comparison, the regionals held at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island, drew crowds of 6,988 and 5,835, respectively, to see a field of top-ranked Boston College, Quinnipiac, the University of Wisconsin and Michigan Tech play at Friday March 29. and Easter Sunday, March 31. The two New England teams – Boston College and Quinnipiac – advanced to the regional finals with Boston College winning. In Sioux Falls, South Dakota, 5,691 and 6,113 people came to the Denny Sanford Premier Center for a Thursday and Saturday program featuring Boston University, Minnesota, the University of Nebraska Omaha and the Rochester Institute of Technology. Boston University defeated Minnesota in that regional final.

The fourth regional was played in an unconventional fashion at the much smaller Centene Community Ice Center, a 2,500-seat arena. Regional locations typically have a capacity of at least 5,000.

The MassMutual Center earned its first regional college hockey tournament years earlier, winning the opportunity through a competitive bidding cycle that took place in 2019 and 2020. During that cycle, the NCAA determined the championship's host sites for 2022-2026.

NCAA director of championships and alliances Chad Tolliver told Reminder Publishing that given the turnout and strong showing by organizers, Springfield likely had the opportunity to host similar events in the future if it chose to bid.

“There were a lot of factors that made Springfield a very good location for us this year. One of them was the turnout we got from the fans. I thought it was a good draw with UMass there, so there was some local flavor and the fans really showed up, which is great,” Tolliver said. “You never really know what you're going to get; it depends a little bit on the teams that are placed there and geographically whether their fans can show up, but I thought the fans in Springfield really showed up in the region and it was a great first show, if you will.

He added that past performance is “a factor” in determining future locations, in addition to facility requirements and other considerations.

Tolliver was not on site in Springfield, but said of the reports he received from colleagues: “The report I got back was that everyone involved, from the MassMutual Center to UMass to AIC, everyone was great and did an excellent job – especially because it the first: be ready, be prepared and ask the right questions. It was a great region all around and a lot of local support was excellent.”

Wydra admitted that there were also challenges associated with the event, noting that it took place over Easter weekend and due to the nature of the tournament, no one knew which teams would be playing in Springfield until conference tournament play was completed and the conference selection committee NCAA announced the field. The selection show was broadcast on ESPN2 on Sunday evening, March 24.

UMass and American International College served as co-hosts for the regional. Tolliver said the host schools are “critical” to the overall delivery of the regional schools.

“It's clearly the local experts who understand the market,” he said. “It is clear that our championship staff and committee are well versed in running championship events, but because they are not well versed in the area, they do not have a strong sense of the way things work and the way the market responds.”

Host institutions also handle equipment management, athletic training and other behind-the-scenes operational aspects of the tournament.

While UMass' involvement was a benefit in hosting the tournament, Wydra said their on-ice participation in some ways limited the economic benefits for some industries, namely housing.

Wydra noted, “We are thrilled that our local UMass team made it to the event; However, I think because their fan base was hyper-local, UMass didn't sell as many hotel rooms. They sold a lot of chairs.”

Conversely, Denver's significant distance from Springfield may have limited its maximum economic impact.

“The team has traveled, but has their entire fan base come? Probably not,” she said. “You can't choose that in a sports tournament.”

Denver was chosen to participate in the Springfield regional due to NCAA selection committee rules. The top four teams in the tournament were Boston College, Boston University, Denver and Michigan State and as a result each needed a top seed in the four regional groups. For example, while Boston University might have been a more logical regional draw for Springfield, Tolliver confirmed that UMass earning an at-large bid to the tournament complicated that.

As the host institution, the rules state that UMass was guaranteed a spot in the Springfield Region and their overall seeding required them to be the fourth seed in the four-team Springfield bracket. Tolliver explained that the committee has a policy of avoiding first-round games between teams playing in the same conference. UMass and Boston University are both members of the Hockey East conference.

“We have some policies and procedures regarding championship selection that make it a little difficult when it comes to putting the bracket together,” Tolliver said. “Because UMass was supposed to be [in Springfield]we had to find another spot for BU so that the geography was broken up a little more than we would have liked, and the actual bracket placement, but in the end I think we ended up with some great matchups and it showed on the ice.

Even considering the complications, Wydra agreed that the weekend was “without a doubt a win for our region.”

“It's hundreds or thousands of people coming into downtown and now that that event is happening, they probably wouldn't do that anymore,” she said. “Every time we have a big meeting, it's a win.”

Wydra said that in surveying local attractions and establishments, she found that locations outside the MassMutual Center, anecdotally, saw a benefit.

“[The Basketball Hall of Fame] did have a significant rental in their building and some other events, but they were looking for hockey fans and had a good turnout over the weekend,” she said. “MGM also told me that they were seeing an increase in their attendance. No hard data, but they felt the casino floor and bars were busy before and after games. We like to hear that. The hope is that if people come along for a sporting event, they will also take advantage of all the other things we have to do.”

MGM Springfield spokesperson Beth Ward referred questions regarding the tournament's impact back to Wydra and the agency.

Theodores' Booze, Blues and BBQ, the Springfield staple, shared on social media on March 28 a video of the restaurant packed with people and the University of Maine band performing as the mascot danced with customers. Reminder Publishing also listed White Lion Brewing Company's Tower Square taproom and Nadim's Downtown Mediterrenean Grill on Main Street among local establishments that saw strong attendance throughout the weekend.

Tolliver also praised MassMutual Center management for its role in making the weekend a success.

“The building management obviously knows how to run their building and how to get things done. From our employees' point of view, it was great to work with them,” he said. “They are really the 'boots on the ground' for our staff and the committee. They are the ones who make sure it goes there locally.”

MGM Springfield operates the MassMutual Center. Ward referred Reminder Publishing's questions regarding event management to Sean Dolan, general manager of the MassMutual Center, who was not immediately available for comment.

Reminder Publishing reached out to Michelle Grout, executive director of the Springfield Business Improvement District, but was unable to connect.