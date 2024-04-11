Sports
Auburn football depth chart projection for offense after spring
AUBURN Auburn football will certainly be affected by the spring transfer portal, which opens Monday, but the current crop of players on the roster will largely be what coach Hugh Freeze has to work with in the season opener against Alabama A&M on Aug. 1. 31.
The Tigers completed spring training with A-Day on April 6. The offense started slowly before finding the end zone with 8:39 left in the fourth quarter. The touchdown was caught by five-star receiver Cam Coleman and came from 39 yards out. The score and subsequent point made it a two-point game, and freshman kicker Towns McGough connected on a 58-yarder to win the game, 28-27.
Now that we've completed 15 spring practices, this is our best attempt at predicting what the offensive depth chart will look like heading into the summer. The Tigers employ 39 offensive players, so they are all included in this projection. Please note that incoming freshmen DeAndre Carter, Perry Thompson, Malcolm Simmons and Amon Lane-Ganus were not early enrollees and did not attend spring training.
Quarterback
- Payton Thorne
- Holden Geriner
- Henk Brown
- Walker White
Freeze has been consistent in having Thorne enter the spring as the favorite to become the starter, and he has done nothing to be unseated. The real battle is for the primary backup spot between Holden Geriner and Hank Brown.
Running back
- Jarquez Hunter
- Damari Alston
- Jeremiah Cobb OR Brian Battie
- Sean Jackson
Senior Jarquez Hunter didn't score the most runs this spring, but that may be more due to his experience. The Tigers already know what they have in him, so there's no reason to put extra mileage on his tires.
Wide Receiver (X)
- CamColeman
- Camden Brown
- Perry Thompson
- Malcolm Simmons
Coleman came in and immediately took a starting position. He's a true freshman, so putting the weight of the offense on him isn't ideal, but it certainly seems like he's lived up to the hype so far.
Wide Receiver (Z)
- Robert Lewis
- Caleb Burton III
- This is Moore
Robert Lewis, a transfer from Georgia State who has established himself as a starter, has the versatility to play both inside and outside; he gets a lot of reps unlike Coleman. Keep in mind that the receiver is a place where players can move around. For example, Jay Fair was given plenty of outdoor work at A-Day.
Wide receiver (slot)
- Sam Jackson V
- Jay Fair
- Bryce Cain
Sam Jackson V has a bond with Thorne that stems from their time together at Naperville Central High School in 2018. Jackson, who was in a non-contact jersey all spring while recovering from shoulder surgery, was one of the top options at receiver . .
Tight end
- Rivaldo Mooiweer
- Lucas Deal
- Brandon Frazier OR Micah Riley
- Rico Walker
After having one of the best seasons for a tight end in program history, Rivaldo Fairweather is back and, as he put it, hopes to double his production from a season ago.
Left tackle
- Percy Lewis
- Tyler Johnson
Percy Lewis started seven games at tackle for Mississippi State in 2023. That experience appears to have made him the starter for Auburn in 2024. Keep an eye on Tyler Johnson, who is clearly the primary reserve at both tackle spots.
Left guard
- Dillon Wade
- Jaden Muskrat
- Bradyn Carpenter
- DeAndre Carter
Dillon Wade moves in after playing LT at Auburn last season and is still getting used to playing guard. If he can get comfortable, there is optimism for the left side of the line.
Centre
- Connor Lew
- Tate Johnson
- Dylan Senda
It wasn't ideal when starting center Avery Jones went down with an injury last season, but it opened the door for Connor Lew to contribute as a freshman. Now that he's a sophomore, he may have the highest ceiling of any offensive lineman on the team. As with receiver, keep in mind that someone like Dylan Senda can move to different positions along the OL.
Right guard
- Jeremiah Wright
- E. J. Harris
- Clay Wedin
Freeze credited Jeremiah Wright for putting everything together this offseason. After four seasons, it finally seems like things are lining up for him.
Correct tackle
- Izavion Molenaar
- Give Edwin
- Seth Wilfred
Izavion Miller is set to enter season No. 2 at Auburn as the starting right tackle. As previously mentioned, Johnson would likely get time here if Miller were to struggle mightily or go down with an injury.
Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser.
