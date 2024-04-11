Women's tennis beats SUNY New Paltz 6-3





Next game: Lebanon Valley College 04-13-2024 | 11am April 13 (Sat) / 11am Lebanon Valley College History BAYONNE, NJ (April 10, 2023) First year Alex Dry defeated the Ducks by two wins as the Stevens Institute of Technology women's tennis team defeated SUNY New Paltz 6-3 in a non-conference match on the Bayonne tennis courts on Wednesday afternoon. Stevens improves to 6-5 with the win. The Ducks are on their longest winning streak of the season, having won their last three games. Stevens also completes the non-conference portion of their schedule at 5-5. The Ducks are now 3-12 all-time against the Hawks, ending an eight-game losing streak. New Paltz falls to 7-7 with the loss. The Ducks quickly led 3-0 as they claimed victory in each doubles match. Senior Polina Odintseva and freshmen Lorena Piegas narrowly defeated their opponents on the second line as they won 8-7 with a 7-5 win in the tiebreak. First year Julia Gomes and junior Isabella Woman had the largest margin of victory for the Ducks on doubles as they won by four. The two teams split the singles matches as the Ducks were able to hold on for the win. Each match ended in two sets. First year Julia Chiovitti recorded a large margin of victory for the Ducks on the sixth line, as she defeated her opponent 6-1, 6-3. The rundown DOUBLE Alex Dry / Stephanie Untermeyer (SIOT) final Justine Stanejko/Loretta Donovan (NP), 8-5

Lorena Piegas / Polina Odintseva (SIOT) final Onalee Batcheller/Isabel van der Veen (NP), 8-7 (7-5)

Julia Gomes / Isabella Woman (SIOT) final Tatiana Barnett/Nina Genzone (NP) 8-4 SINGLES Alex Dry (SIOT) final Justine Stanejko (NP), 6-4, 6-4

Onalee Batcheller (NP) def. Julia Gomes (SIOT), 6-0, 7-5

Isabel van der Veen (NP) final. Polina Odintseva (SIOT), 6-3, 7-6 (7-3)

Tatiana Barnett (NP) def. Fiona Flores (SIOT), 7-5, 6-3

Emma Eguia (SIOT) final Loretta Donovan (NP), 6-2, 6-3

Julia Chiovitti (SIOT) final Amirah Alston (NP), 6-1, 6-3 Around the MAC Freedom Elizabethtown 4, King's 5 F/SUN

FDU-Florham 0, Lebanon Valley 9 F/SUN

Rutgers-Camden 3, King's 6 F/ZON

Misericordia 9, King's 0 F/TUE

Lebanon Valley 8, Arcadia 0

DeSales 9, FDU-Florham 0 Next one: The Ducks return to MAC Freedom play Saturday as they host Lebanon Valley. The match is scheduled for 11 a.m. and will be played on the Bayonne tennis courts. It will be the first game between the teams. Appropriate links will be placed to stevensducks.com. Facebook: “Like” Stevens Women's Tennis

X: @lady_ducks

Instagram: @stevens_wtennis

