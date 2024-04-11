Skidmore men's ice hockey will join the State University of New York Athletic Conference as an associate member in 2025-2026

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (April 10, 2024) The Skidmore College men's ice hockey team will enter a new era as an associate member of the State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) beginning in 2025-2026.

SUNYAC Commissioner Tom DiCamillo announced the addition of Skidmore College, as well as Hobart and William Smith Colleges, following approval by the SUNYAC Presidents Council meeting on April 9.

The 2024-2025 season will be Skidmore's 27th and final season as a member of the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC).

“We are excited to begin competition with SUNYAC hockey for the 2025-2026 season,” said Gail Cummings-Danson, Skidmore assistant vice president for student affairs and athletics director. “Skidmore has had a competitive relationship with many of the SUNYAC hockey schools, and we look forward to strengthening those opportunities and developing a similar relationship with the schools we have not yet competed against.”

“Being in the same general geographic footprint as current members creates a natural partnership and will maintain our commitment to competing at the highest level of Division III men's ice hockey,” Cummings-Danson added.

The addition of Skidmore and Hobart will bring SUNYAC men's ice hockey membership to 10: Buffalo State, SUNY Canton, SUNY Cortland, Fredonia State, Hobart, SUNY Morrisville, Oswego State, Plattsburgh State, SUNY Potsdam and Skidmore.

“Hobart and William Smith and Skidmore bring outstanding hockey programs with a rich history of success in Division III to the SUNYAC,” said Commissioner Tom DiCamillo. “The addition of these programs increases the strength of the schedule within the conference and elevates what is already one of the premier Division III conferences in the country.”

Skidmore men's ice hockey has been a member of the NEHC, formerly the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) East, since 1998. From 1985 to 1998, Skidmore was a member of the ECAC South.

“We are incredibly grateful to Commissioner Katie Boldvich for her hard work and dedication to growing the NEHC to the elite level and making our experience so special,” Skidmore Head Coach Rob Hutchison '07 said. “While it is bittersweet to see the NEHC continue its business, we couldn't be more excited to join the SUNYAC hockey conference. The league is packed with fantastic players and coaches and has always been a premier DIII hockey league. We are excited and grateful for the opportunity to build new relationships and new rivalries with this group.”

Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Skidmore is 12-4-1 (.735) against SUNYAC teams, including a 4-3 win over 2024 conference champion Cortland, a 2-2 tie against Brockport (retiring member), and an 11-1 win over Canton (coming member) in 2023-2024.

The Thoroughbreds' final seasons in the NEHC have been among the program's strongest performances to date. In 2023-2024, the team went undefeated through its first eleven games while climbing the national rankings to No. 9 in the USCHO Division III Men's Poll. The team has advanced to two of the past three NEHC championship games, compiling an overall record of 51-26-6 (.651) during that span. Before the move, the Thoroughbreds will have the opportunity to meet their NEHC colleagues, including Hobart, again in the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

After the 2023-2024 season Danny Magnuson '25 and Tate Brandon '24 became the second and third players in program history to be named American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) All-Americans, and Magnuson became the first player in team history to be a first-team All-American.

“Our ice hockey team is a fantastic program and this is a great opportunity for them to continue competing at the highest level,” said Skidmore President Marc Conner.

This news coincides with other college-wide commitments to improve the student-athlete experience at Skidmore, including the recent unveiling of a new, state-of-the-art locker room for the men's ice hockey program, a upcoming ballparkand the construction of the McCaffery-Wagman Tennis and Wellness Center.

Originally founded in 1958, the SUNYAC offered its first men's ice hockey championship in 1978. Since then, Skidmore's expected travel partner Plattsburgh State has won 24 league titles, followed by Oswego (10), Geneseo (8), Fredonia (3), Potsdam (1) and Cortland (1).

Skidmore College and Hobart and William Smith Colleges are founding members of the Liberty League, formerly the Upstate Collegiate Athletic Association (UCAA), and compete against each other in 16 sports in addition to ice hockey.