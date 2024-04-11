Sports
Taking back control | Sports England
I joined the charity in 2018 and began a very steep learning curve, with lots to do and lots of people to meet.
Many barriers, such as access to transport, cost of sessions and a lack of trained and situationally aware activity providers, are common across the sector and the wider population.
But after a person with Parkinson's describes the condition as “permanent jet lag, along with tremors, freezing, falls, anxiety and depression,” you start to understand that it's not as simple as helping someone get to a gym.
It's fair to say that our understanding of the benefits of being active in 2018 was limited (to say the least).
As a charity we supported many local activity sessions but lacked a strategic approach, resources and dedicated staff.
Fast forward to 2024 and thankfully we saw a very different picture.
Be active, stay active
Physical activity and our Get active Stay active strategy is a priority for the charity. We wrote a strategy to elevate our services from regional to national, uniting colleagues from the charity, health and activity professions and the Parkinson's community.
We have a dedicated team of physical activity staff, a UK grant programme, support for innovative partner-led pilots, education and training for providers, and a wide range of new guides, booklets, courses, videos and support for the collective Parkinson's Community. .
Sport England's support has been central to this development and enabled us to put this new strategy into practice, translating the needs of the Parkinson's community into implementation on the ground.
From that original small pilot project called 'Parkinson's Power' we have managed to demonstrate not only the value of our work, but also its potential.
With enthusiastic support from our CEO Caroline Rassell and Chairman Gary Shaughnessy, by 2023 Get active Stay active was born.
Research into the benefits of being active with the condition has also accelerated.
Why exercise helps people with Parkinson's
The benefits of being active are well known, but for people with Parkinson's, exercise can slow both the progression of symptoms and medication intake.
But we also know that individuals' relationships with exercise are different, so we focus on giving everyone options so they can choose between being active alone, in groups, at home or during organized sessions.
As a charity we are at the forefront of funding and supporting research to find a cure and develop new treatments, but we also know how important it is to help people now, go beyond a strategy and deliver results for the people we represent.
Get Active Stay Active funds hundreds of physical activity projects across the country, including supporting individual providers, local authorities, active partnerships and prominent sports clubs such as Leeds rhinos or Arsenal F.C.
We have secured free gym memberships and activity sessions for people with Parkinson's and their carers, and educated and trained hundreds of activity providers, leisure center staff and volunteers so that people with Parkinson's can go to the gym, play table tennis, swim, take part in walking football or dance.
They are supported by trained caregivers who, through their expertise, help people with the condition stay at work, tie shoelaces, sleep better and steadily hold down a cup of tea.
It also increases understanding of the need for moderate to vigorous intensity exercise, the value of varied exercise and the benefits of activity outdoors and with other people.
