The trials and tribulations of Arundhati Reddy, cricket tragic awaiting her moment in the sun after falling from grace

Arundhati Reddy is one of those strong players who puts cricket above everything else. The medium-pace all-rounder has known nothing but the game since childhood and has been part of semi-professional and professional cricket environments since the age of 12, when she broke into the organization in Hyderabad.

Slowly but surely, she built a reputation in domestic cricket and made sure she attracted the right attention. In 2018, she made her breakthrough on the international stage, while also landing a lucrative gig with Railways, representing the cricketing giant on the domestic scene. She would play in World Cup finals, star in memorable matches, be part of two-time Women's Premier League finalists Delhi Capitals and much more.

However, for Biju George (former India Women fielding coach, currently at DC in the same capacity across both gender verticals), Arundhati will never stop being the young girl he first saw in 2018.

There was a Challengers tournament being held in Alur on the B ground and there was a girl wearing a bandana who came and bowled with a clean, easy action and hit sixes. “I thought, wow, this is someone we need to keep an eye on,” George said Sports star.

After 2019, I was no longer involved with the women's cricket team, but in my heart I hoped that I would get the opportunity to coach the girls again. When the WPL came along, I was hoping that Delhi Capitals would bring in a team and thankfully they did. I had the privilege of being at the auction table. We went there for Aru and Shikha (Pandey). Aru has the perfect technique to be a good fast bowler and double as an all-rounder. Think of what Kapil Dev was to the Indian men's team, George added.

Biju George and Arundhati. | Photo credit: SPECIAL PACKAGE Biju George and Arundhati. | Photo credit: SPECIAL PACKAGE

This duo has developed a bond that resembles that of a father and daughter. He wears his affection for the pacer on his sleeve and that perhaps explains why he was her confidant when life put her in tough places.

After battling to make it to the Indian team, the next challenge was to retain her place. There were many punctuation marks on her cricketing ambitions: COVID-19, a booming pace pool, the occasional favoritism that Indian cricket knows all too well. After being a T20I mainstay, Arundhati eventually fell down the pecking order, with the likes of Meghana Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar and now even newcomers like Titas Sadhu leading the way.

It didn't help that she didn't get too many playing opportunities at Railways. With a heart full of doubt and the fear of ending up in 'what if' situations, she discussed a possible exit from the railway company with George last year. She eventually left, after a career that included 24 List A and 21 T20 matches for Railways and five 20-over matches for Central Zone.

I suggested she move to Kerala. Coming from a middle-class background, I know how valuable finances are to this decision, George recalled. He credits the WPL for helping Arundhati gather strength and cut the umbilical cord.

WPL gave her the security to leave the railways. There's some money in there so she won't starve. WPL gives these players a platform to get noticed and then has this state team option (Kerala) making knockouts in the ecosystem. Kerala is a supportive space. The team trains on good grounds and players get good facilities and plenty of matches. When she walked in, she was shocked at how well she was treated. Everyone is treated that way, George claimed.

The T20s were a bit of a downer for her, he recalled. Catches were dropped off her bowling alley and so on. In the one-day competitions she really opened up in terms of performance.

Arundhati had four wickets and 252 runs to her name in five innings for the side, averaging 126 with the bat. Though Kerala achieved the knockouts in the T20 tournament, it could not replicate the performance in the one-day tournaments. Her experience also guaranteed a place in the South Zone squad for the Senior Multi-Day Trophy and she delivered on that too.

In two matches, she has 174 runs from four innings and two wickets (so far) to her name. The 57 she scored in the first innings of the final came after needing an IV for two days, after which she battled intense heat and hydration problems for 122 balls.

All this after an encouraging performance in the WPL, where she became one of Captain Meg Lanning's favorite sergeants on the field. After bowling just nine overs and taking two wickets last season, she bowled 29.5 in 2024 and finished with eight scalps.

Under the DC canopy, Arundhati worked on her wrist position at the point of release to control higher speeds and more seam variations. Batting practice also involved power-hitting sessions. She was also a gun fielder and a reliable operator in any field position.

For George, the change wasn't so much about statistics and guile, but rather about having a safe space to thrive.

Aru's arrival in Kerala has been a blessing in both directions. The way the youngsters look up to her There is a young talent in Kerala: Joshitha VJ. She is a real fast bowler. She talks to me all the time about Aru di, Aru told me this, Aru di told me that.

Arundhati is not someone who is super rich, but she would spend money on these kids to give them good equipment, sometimes for coaching. She even does this for girls who are not seniors. A player who I won't name went to this particular place for coaching and she wasn't someone with the resources to do that and I got to know that Aru is the one who gives her the money to go there and drop off her stuff to get. She has a very good heart, he revealed.

She comes from a very difficult background. She has never had anything easy in life and had to fight for every inch of the life she has now, George reiterated.

More often than not, Arundhati has fueled herself by proving multiple points throughout her career. She had to prove herself to the naysayers who would try to stop her supportive mother from helping her find her way in the game. She must prove to the selectors that she still has a lot to offer. But perhaps more importantly, she has to prove to herself that she is not like the others, that she is built to stand out.

That search brought her to Arjun Dev, the coach of the NICE Academy in Bengaluru. It's a budding relationship and Arjun, who also coaches Shreyanka Patil, has no intention of changing her game drastically, just pushing her to take risks.

One thing I have been working on is her effectiveness in bowling to the leg side, he said Sports star. Leg-side pitches, five fielders lined up along positions in this half, are not conventional and can even be mocked. I'm fine with her getting hit for runs, but we have been working on getting more wickets bowling on this side of the stumps. We also tried adding a few miles to her speed. This will help us make her slower ball a little more efficient and make those variations a little smoother, he explained.

Arundhati is a formidable force with the bat, but the positions she gets in international and franchise cricket are of lesser importance.

Finisher – this is the most difficult role in hitting. Openers have time to get a feel for things and set their pace – for better or for worse. Not finishers. We put a lot of work into getting those shots, scoring quickly and maximizing the six to 10 balls we may have on hand. I'm just working on making her more confident about the skills she already has, he added.

Shreyanka Patil and Arundhati. | Photo credit: SPECIAL PACKAGE Shreyanka Patil and Arundhati. | Photo credit: SPECIAL PACKAGE

Arundhati stays with Shreyanka when she is at NICE and it is quite a combination. The first is cheerful and sometimes even mischievous, but is not as outgoing as Shreyanka or Jemimah Rodrigues. However, she enjoys the fun that a younger group of colleagues on the national team, closer to her age group, brings to the table.

These two get along well, but are always bickering. It's quite a combination. But at the heart of it all, both players are here to show the world that they are not part of the pack. They are made of something else. It's one thing to have a student like that, to have two is quite a bonus. We are looking to replicate the gains we made with Shreyanka – her mindset and comfort with her own talents – with Arundhati, said Arjun.

In a 2020 interview, Arundhati said she wants to play cricket forever. She is a tragic cricketer looking for a rainbow at the end of the tunnel – a path back to the national team – and George believes the time is now.

Aru should walk to the Indian side. We see India's best bowling all-rounder. She saves us 15 runs on the field, she is able to hold one end and hit the wrong one with the bat and is feisty with the ball. She never lets anything down and has shown over the past twelve months how good she can be in all formats. The painting is too big, you can't look at it, he concluded.