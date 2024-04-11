Weekly Husky Football Roundtable: Will MBB surpass FB in the Big Ten era?

Soon, Big Ten decals will replace the Pac-12 decals that remain throughout UW athletics. As a new era dawns, should we expect more from MBB than from FB in the B1G era?

Raymond Lucas Jr- It sounds strange when you consider that one team just finished a trip to the national championship and the other missed the NCAA tournament again. But both programs have been presented virtually with a blank slate, and in an area that produces successful basketball players at a much higher level than football, I find it easy to convince myself that basketball has the upper hand in local recruiting. The biggest obstacle facing college athletics is roster continuity. It's especially challenging in college football, given the extensive depth charts and most profitable NIL deals used to lure players into the transfer portal. It's also a challenge on the hardwood, but it's also much easier to salvage a shrunken grille.

Power Five coaches in basketball tend to stick around, unlike football coaches. Maybe that will change if Eric Musselman inspires his colleagues to follow in his footsteps. But that was a unique situation and far from the norm. Poaching, tampering and movement are rife in football. Again, it exists in basketball, but to a lesser extent.

Plus, UW is tasked with adjusting to life in the Big Ten. That will be a challenge for both programs, but basketball doesn't have the same stress levels as football when it comes to recruiting against titans like Ohio State and Michigan, while also dueling Penn State, Michigan State and Nebraska. Of course, there's also Oregon and USC. Basketball will certainly present challenges as well, but recruiting for the Big Ten as a football program can be difficult.

For me, success on the hardwood is more sustainable than on the gridiron. I don't want to say the football program can't succeed, because I think it will. But I think for basketball it's significantly easier to do it.

*

Max Vrooman – It's clear that the Big Ten has less truly top talent in basketball than in football. Ohio State and Michigan have no excuses for ever being outside of football's top ten, and USC, Penn State and Oregon have the tools to be there regularly as well. It's not crazy to imagine a world where a team finishes sixth in football's new Big Ten but is ranked 14th in the country.

If you ask if we should expect more from basketball, the answer is a flat-out no, without any further context. Even if the Huskies regularly finish 5th-6th in the football conference standings, that should be a clear top-25 team nationally. If Danny Sprinkle and the MBB team regularly finish in the top 25, then that will be a minor miracle. But there are more than twice as many D1 programs in basketball than in football.

Will the basketball team achieve as many top-50 finishes as the football team does in the top-25 in the coming years? That's less crazy to imagine. However, it's fair to think that basketball will be helped more by the move to the B1G than football. Purdue made the national title game and was a consistent top-15 team under Matt Painter. Michigan State has had decades of success under Tom Izzo, but it has been four years since they finished in the top ten. Illinois was very good under Underwood, but not elite. Both Ohio State and Michigan have new coaches. The conference is known for their extensive above-average teams, but consistently finishing in the top half seems feasible as long as Sprinkle comes close to expectations. Given Washington's relative football success, there should still be expectations for the Huskies to always be in the top half in football as well, but the path to a CFP berth looks incredibly intimidating even given the expanded 12-team version . It's not hard to imagine many seasons with a top-15 team in SP+, but an 8-4 record with several losses to top-5 teams.

*

Andrew Berg – Another factor that could help Washington MBB is the geographic distribution of talent. It has been discussed here and elsewhere that the Deep South has an advantage in college football because a disproportionate number of top linemen come from the region, on both sides of the ball.

UW football must beat out the likes of USC and Oregon for the top DT and OL recruits or reach outside its normal recruiting footprint to find contributors. The talent distribution is more favorable for Washington MBB. Seattle itself regularly produces NBA players. UW doesn't have the best track record of keeping them at home in recent history, but even in the era when Banchero and Lavine didn't stay home, McDaniels, Nowell and Murray all came to UW. With better coaching, a player at that level could anchor a very good college basketball team.

As Ray and Max have both said, B1G football is closer to the national elite than B1G basketball, giving Husky hoops a better chance of winning a conference title. If the goal is to win a National Championship, then the football team has been so much closer over the last ten years that I can still say their infrastructure is stronger. However, if both teams are equally good, that will likely produce more sustained success in basketball than in football. It would be great to see UW back at that level for so many reasons, and coming in at the top of the conference would be near the top of the list.

Editor's note: Power Five basketball coaches have indeed followed Eric Musselman's lead. Congratulations, John Calipari.