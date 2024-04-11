Women's tennis sweeps UC Riverside on senior day





Boxscore HONOLULU–The University of Hawaii women's tennis team (9-10, 6-2 Big West) posted a 7-0 victory over UC Riverside on Senior Day at the UH Tennis Complex on Wednesday. It was the second sweep of the season for the Rainbow Wahine who honored their two seniors Anna Kern And Kaitlyn Ralar after the match. Hawaii won the doubles point for the first time since beating UC San Diego on February 12, 2024. The 'Bows' number 1 duo Sheena Masuda And Nelly Knezkova Kamya Nair and Brionna Nguyen were nearly eliminated 6-1. Hawaii's No. 2, Anna Kern And Hanna Galindo then eliminated UCR's Maya Youssef and Crystal Kim 6-2 for the early 1-0 lead. UH's No. 1 Knezko settled matters by quickly dispatching UCR's Nguygen 6-2, 6-1. Standing on court number 6 was one of UH's seniors Anna Kern held off Sydney Tran on a break in Set 1 and then shutout Set 2 for a 6-4, 6-0 victory. Hawaii's number 2 Ana Vilcek then saw off Youssef 6-3, 6-2 and No. 5 Joëlle Lanz then defeated Niki Shabazi 6-3, 6-3. UH's No. 3 Galindo defeated UC Riverside's Kim 6-2, 6-4 and then on the No. 4 court, UH's Masuda fought his way back to win in three sets against UCR's Nair to seal the sweep, 6-3. 1-6, 6-1. The Rainbow Wahine have one more regular season game scheduled against league-leader CSUN on April 21 before heading to the Big West Championships in San Diego, California from April 24-27. Hawaii 7, UC Riverside 0 04/10/2024 in Honolulu, Oahu

(UH Tennis Complex) Singles competition

1. Nelly Knezkova (UHW) final NGUYEN, BRIONNA (UCR) 6-2, 6-1

2. Ana Vilcek (UHW) final YOUSSEF,MAYA (UCR) 6-3, 6-2

3. Hanna Galindo (UHW) final KIM, CRYSTAL (UCR) 6-2, 6-4

4. Sheena Masuda (UHW) final NAIR, KAMYA (UCR) 6-3, 1-6, 6-1

5. Joelle Lanz (UHW) final SHAHBAZI,NIKI (UCR) 6-3, 6-3

6. Anna Kern (UHW) final TRAN, SYDNEY (UCR) 6-4, 6-0 Doubles competition 1. Sheena Masuda / Nelly Knezkova (UHW) final NAIR, KAMYA / NGUYEN, BRIONNA (UCR) 6-1

2. Anna Kern / Hanna Galindo (UHW) final YOUSSEF,MAYA/KIM,CRYSTAL (UCR) 6-2

3. Joelle Lanz / Kaitlyn Ralar (UHW) vs. SHAHBAZI,NIKI/TRAN,SYDNEY (UCR) 4-2, unfinished Match Notes: UC Riverside 4-18, 0-6 BW

Hawaii 9-10, 6-2 SW

Order of finish: Doubles (1,2); Singles (1,6,2,5,3,4) #HawaiiWTEN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hawaiiathletics.com/news/2024/4/10/womens-tennis-sweeps-uc-riverside-on-senior-day.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos