Guest comment | How to Stay at the Top of Your Game During Pickleball Season | News, sports, jobs

In 2022, the Sports and Fitness Industry Association said pickleball was the fastest growing sport in America, with 4.8 million people playing at the time. Last year, the Association of Pickleball Players said the number of players in the United States had risen to 36.5 million.

It's fast, a serious workout, and a great way to meet friends and spend time with loved ones. About nine parks in Lee County and many communities have access to pickleball courts and it is now a favorite among players of all ages.

Here are some ways to make sure your body is in top shape so you can play your best game yet and an injury doesn't take you out of the game.

What is pickleball?

Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton and table tennis. It is normally played on a badminton-sized court with a low net and players use paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated plastic ball back and forth. Like tennis, it can be played in both singles and doubles and the rules are also similar to tennis.

What are some common pickleball injuries?

Injuries from overuse can develop over time, including shoulder or knee pain. If players find that they need to take more breaks due to pain, this could be a sign of an overuse injury. It will happen gradually and may not be something the player notices at first.

Just like tennis elbow, pickleball elbow is also common. It is an inflammation or irritation of one of the large tendons on the outside of the elbow.

Monitor your body and make an appointment with a doctor if you experience severe swelling, cannot move the injured part of your body, if anything looks deformed, or if you hear a noise. “pop” after an injury or fall.

The strains and sprains of pickleball

As with other racquet sports, lower extremity sprains/strains, upper extremity sprains/strains, and trunk and lower back injuries are the most common pickleball injuries. This is because these are the muscles and body parts used to actively move around the field and hit the ball.

Sprained ankles and pulled hamstrings are some examples of acute injuries during a pickleball game. Sometimes it only takes one specific movement where the player missteps or lunges for a ball to hurt the muscle. When an injury does occur, the best thing a player can do is take a break.

It is best to see a doctor if the injury is so severe that it hurts to put weight on it or if there is significant swelling. An X-ray can rule out a serious injury to the bone or other area of ​​concern.

What can I do before a match to prevent injuries?

One of the best things players can do is get to know their bodies. If you have had a previous injury or are prone to knee problems or some other problem, adjust accordingly and know when your body is reaching its limits.

Stretching before and after a match also helps your body enormously in preparing for and cooling down after a match, with special attention to the calf muscles and hamstrings. If you've been hitting the track hard and your body is tired, rest for a few days before competing in another competition.

If you are new to the game, start slowly and don't push yourself more than necessary. Make sure you use the correct equipment and wear the correct footwear.

If you haven't been active in a long time, it's also a good idea to get a wellness exam and talk to your doctor before considering the sport.

For more information and to make an appointment with a doctor, please visit leehealth.org.

Dr. Diana Young is an orthopedic surgeon at Lee Health Musculoskeletal Institute.