Kansas State University

Daniel Rivera

K-State's offense erupted with a four-run eighth inning, highlighted by a go-ahead two-run single byto complete Wichita State's home-and-home series as the Wildcats won 6-3 Wednesday night at Tointon Family Stadium.

“Really good atmosphere, I thought that game was great for college baseball in our state and region,” the head coach said Pete Hughes . “That's what it's all about. There's nothing more fun as a coach than seeing your kids perform under pressure and in situations late in the game. We did a phenomenal job of that in the eighth inning.”

K-State (21-10), which posted an 8-6 victory over the Shockers on March 19, climbed out of an early three-run hole with six unanswered runs to post its seventh consecutive non-conference victory. The win also marks the Wildcats' 10e come-from-behind win of the season.

The Wildcat bullpen slammed the door on the Shockers' 19-15 onslaught, as three relief pitchers combined for six shutout innings, led by a season-long four innings of JJ Slack . The left-handed transfer from Liberty, Texas collected only three hits in his four innings in relief of the starter Mason Bus .

“I can't say enough about it JJ Slack coming in and neutralizing a hot offense. He didn't have the opportunities he wanted this year, so he continued to work on his craft. We never stop evaluating as a staff, and he has continued to improve, which warranted a great opportunity for him tonight,” Hughes said of Slack's performance.

In just his third appearance of the season, Slack retired 11 of the 14 batters he faced, including three 1-2-3 innings with a season-high four strikeouts.

“It couldn't have gone better for him and fortunately for our team, but like I said, a lot of kids stepped up in big spots and performed under pressure and that's what it's all about.”

Jacob Vorst (3-1) picked up the win, pitching a shutout inning in relief, while Jackson Wentworth earned his sixth save of the season, which ranks second in the Big 12.

Seven different players produced a goal in the win led by Brady Day . The Golden Spikes Midseason Watch List winner went 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored, making it 15.e multi-hit effort of the season. Kalen Culpepper And Jaden Parsons each had a pair of hits, went 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored.

Brady Hamilton (1-3) was credited with the loss after giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits in the eighth inning as four Shockers had two-hit days.

THE REPORT

Wichita State scored three runs in a span of two innings, led by a two-run third with the help of an RBI double from Dayvin Johnson.

Slack replaced Buss in the fourth and inherited a runner at first base with no outs. After allowing a single to the first batter he faced, Slack retired seven batters in a row to keep K-State in the game.

K-State was held to just two hits through three innings and doubled its hits in the fourth as the Cats used a pair of singles from Day and Parsons to bring the score within one, 3-2.

After three scoreless innings, the Wildcats broke out with a four-run eighth inning, starting with a bunt-single by Day until the Hampstead, NH product advanced to third base on a wild pitch and single by Culpepper. K-State took advantage of a fielding error by the shortstop to score the tying run before Parsons laid down his third bunt single of the year to load the bases.

With no outs and the bases blocked, Wichita State made the third call to the bullpen of the inning as the Wildcats placed Rivera in the pinch-hit situation.

Rivera threw a 2-2 pitch to left field, scoring Culpepper from third and Nick English from second place to get the go-ahead 5-3. Parsons scored on a catch in foul territory to put the final run on the board.

IN THE BOX SCORE

K-State scored six runs on 12 hits, made one error and left five men on base.

Wichita State scored three runs on nine hits with one error and left seven runners on base.

The Wildcats scored four unanswered runs in the eighth.

Three players produced multiple goals in the win (Day, Culpepper, Parsons)

Day went 3-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored.

Rivera drove in the winning run with his two-run single in the eighth.

Day and Parsons each singled.

Frost (3-1) picked up the win, allowing one hit in his scoreless inning in relief.

Slack had a season-long four-inning outing with four strikeouts.

Wentworth picked up his sixth save of the season and sits second in the Big 12.

Hamilton (1-3) took the loss and gave up two points (one earned) on one hit.

K-State went 8-for-20 (.400) with runners on base and hit .385 (5-for-13) with runners in scoring position, while Wichita State hit .250 (4-for-16) with men on the bases and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

The Wildcats went 5-for-11 (.455) with two outs, Shockers went 0-for-8.

COMMENTS

The win marked the Shockers' first home-and-home series win since 2022.

K-State leads the series 27-19 in games played in Manhattan against the Shockers, while Wichita State leads the series 58-45 all-time.

The Wildcats have a 14-5 overall record in non-conference games, including a current seven-game winning streak against non-conferences.

K-State took its 10 e come-from-behind win of the season.

come-from-behind win of the season. Hughes improves to 5-5 against the Shockers.

With his three hits, Day took the lead in multi-hit games this year (15).

ON DECK

K-State will hit the road this weekend in Norman to take on Oklahoma (18-14, 8-4 Big 12) in the final Big 12 series between the two schools. The series begins Friday at 6:30 PM at L. Dale Mitchell Park. The Big 12 series can be seen on ESPN+ and the ESPN app, while radio coverage is available on News Radio KMAN (93.3 FM, 1350 AM). A free live streaming audio available for all games onKStateSports.com/watchand on the K-State Sports app.

This is how you follow the 'Cats': Stay up to date with K-State baseball online at www.kstatesports.com and on the team's social media channels FacebookX formally known as Tweet And Instagram.