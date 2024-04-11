Men's Tennis Sweeps Midweek Doubleheader – University of South Carolina Athletics





Columbia, SC No. 21 South Carolina men's tennis clinched its midweek doubleheader Wednesday at the Carolina Tennis Center. The Gamecocks earned a 4-0 win over South Carolina State and a 4-1 win over North Carolina A&T. Against the State of South Carolina, the doubles point was close, as all three courts were needed for the decision. The Bulldogs were the first to claim a win with a 6-3 win from the top of the lineup, but South Carolina evened things up with a 6-3 win of their own from the bottom of the lineup. The decision fell to the number 2 position where Toby Samuel And Carter Morgan were engaged in a close battle. The Gamecock duo got a break at 2-3, but immediately broke back for 3-3, with each team holding serve until the end to force a tiebreak. The breaker was also an even match with extra points needed for the decider, but the Gamecocks came out on top 9-7 and took the doubles point. In singles, freshman Jelani Sarr was the first to complete his match, which he did in a complete shutout. The Gamecock claimed victory 6-0, 6-0 for his tenth doubles victory of the season. The next Gamecock point also came from an underclassman with Lucas Andrade da Silva a 6-2, 6-2 victory from the number 5 position. James story took the clinch for South Carolina and won his match on Court 2 6-3, 6-3. Against North Carolina A&T, the doubles point came faster for the Gamecocks, with South Carolina posting a 6-1 win from the No. 2 position and a 6-2 win from the No. 3 position to clinch the point. In singles, a point went to the Aggies before the matches started, as South Carolina had only five players available for singles and was forced to forfeit the No. 6 match. The first match ending came from Samuel at the top of the line-up, who claimed victory 6-1, 6-0 for his 92NL singles victory. Sarr earned his second singles win of the day to claim the next point for South Carolina. The freshman won his match 6-1, 6-3 at No. 4 and was followed by his fellow freshmen. Sean Daryabeigi who won the match against number 3 in a 6-3, 6-4 result. South Carolina will continue the road action next, traveling to Gainesville to wrap up the SEC season against Florida. The Gamecocks-Gators matchup will take place on Sunday, April 14, starting at 11 a.m. For the latest South Carolina men's tennis information, keep following GamecocksOnline.com or the team on social media (@GamecockMTennis). (21) South Carolina 4, South Carolina State 0 Doubles (order of finish: 1, 3, 2) Aissa Benchacroun/Benjamin Niv (SCST) def. Luke/James story (SC) 6-3 Toby Samuel/Carter Morgan (SC) def. Novak Novakovic/Mikalai Bankou (SCST) 7-6 (9-7) Sean Daryabeigi/Jelani Sarr (SC) def. Gabriel Johnson/Ivan Pauliuchenko (SCST) 6-3 Singles (order of finish: 4, 5, 2) #15 Toby Samuel (SC) vs. Mikalai Bankou (SCST) 6-3, 5-4, unfinished James Story (SC) def. Novak Novakovic (SCST) 6-3, 6-3 Sean Daryabeigi (SC) vs. Gabriel Johnson (SCST) 6-3, 3-1, incomplete Jelani Sarr (SC) def. Benjamin Niv (SCST) 6-0, 6-0 Lucas da Silva (SC) def. Ivan Pauliuchenko (SCST) 6-2, 6-2 Carter Morgan (SC) vs. Luka Stefanovic (SCST) 5-7, 0-5, unfinished (21) South Carolina 4, North Carolina A&T 1 Doubles (order of finish: 2, 3) Toby Samuel/Carter Morgan (SC) vs. Esteban Lopez/Lucas Coupu-Moison (NCAT) 4-3, incomplete Lucas da Silva/James Story (SC) def. Ian Pedersen/Said Akbarov (NCAT) 6-1 Sean Daryabeigi/Jelani Sarr (SC) def. Kaua Santos/Matthew Dussaubat (NCAT) 6-2 Singles (order of finish: 6, 1, 4, 3) #15 Toby Samuel (SC) def. Esteban López (NCAT) 6-1, 6-0 James Story (SC) vs. Lucas Coupu-Moison (NCAT) 6-4, 4-3, incomplete Sean Daryabeigi (SC) def. Said Akbarov (NCAT) 6-3, 6-4 Jelani Sarr (SC) def. Ian Pedersen (NCAT) 6-1, 6-3 Lucas da Silva (SC) vs Kaua Santos (NCAT) 6-2, 5-2, unfinished Mathieu Dussaubat (NCAT) def. No player (SC), due to forfeit

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gamecocksonline.com/news/2024/04/10/mens-tennis-sweeps-midweek-doubleheader/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos