With McDavid out, other Edmonton Oilers emerge in a 5-1 win over Vegas

Article content The Connor McDavid-less Edmonton Oilers didn't look any worse on Wednesday night, thoroughly defeating the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights in a 5-1 victory. In as complete a team performance as we've seen this season, Edmonton dominated on both sides of the risk, in goal, on special teams, you name it.

Article content The club passes the 100 point mark for the 3rd consecutive season, and creeps to within 3 of Vancouver-leading Pacific.

Article content RYAN NUGENT-HOPKINS. 8. On the win for the top line, who were consistently the best on the ice compared to any opponent Vegas could throw at them. A 1st An intermittent wrist shot forced Hill into a sharp save on the right pad. Threatened a 1-timer on the set, setting up a rebound that Hyman swept home for the 3-0. Great opportunity just before a great Leon pass. A sweet feed for Desharnais who fired it high. Primary assist from just a nice pass for the 4-0. The games 2NL Star. ZACH HYMAN. 7. Dangerous 1st Period shot of a nice set-up by Draisaitl from the rush. Returned the favor on the right side during the same period, leading to a post-strike from Draisaitl. Working hard along the wall started the game at 3-0, but he finished it off and knocked in the rebound from about five feet away. Are 53rd. Secondary assist on the 4-0. 4 shots. DARNELL NURSE. 6. Shot from the point gave Nurse a 2NL assisting with the 1-0. Smooth pass to Holloway for a good chance. 2 excellent defensive actions in his own zone on the same 2NL Period shift. Defeated the middle short-handed at 4-1. 3 hits. Big dangers 5-2 5v5. CODE THIS. 7. Solid as a rock. A well-timed squeeze against the wall and then the puck on the net, where it bounced in for the 1-0. Big dangers 5v5 5-2.

Article content ADAM HENRIQUE 5. A pass from behind the goal line led to Kane's A-chance. Smart back-check prevented a rapidly developing odd man out. EVANDER KANE. 6. A shot from the top of the crease after a nifty pass from Henrique. A shot on the PP during a goal. Right in the face of the goalkeepers at 4-0. 3 shots, 2 hits. WARREN FOEGELE. 5. Split the D on a hard drive early in the 2 on the netNL. Fed Bouchard for a good point shot. MATTIA'S EKHOLM. 7. Hammered in the 2-0 with a high, hard Howitzer in front of his 11e, a career highlight. A hard pass in front on which Holloway's stick was lifted in the last split second. Defeated with few hands at 4-1. 4 shots, +2. Led Oilers D in 5v5 CF at 21-15, 58%. EVAN BOUCHARD. 7. Drawn a 3rd period PP. Part of a great passing game on the 4-0. Earned the primary assist on the 5-1 by putting the puck deep, then Dylan Holloway did the rest. 3 shots, 2 hits, +3. RYAN McLEOD. 8. This 3rd The line made something on every shift they had in the 1st, including the 1-0 where McLeod earned the primary assist with a deflection attempt on the net side. He made a great pass across the zone to Ekholm for the 2-0. 2 primary assists. Great game. We often say that McLeod has skated miles, but that doesn't always yield results. That certainly happened tonight, as the speedy Mcleod and Holloway were often more than Vegas could handle. Called the 1st Star.

Article content DYLAN HOLLOWAY. 8. A force in his first NHL game since March 5e. Dylan Holloway loudly announced his return to the NHL with a hard hit on McNabb in his first shift. A pokecheck relieved Eichel of the puck, followed by a blocked shot. Part of a great shift from Line 3 in the build-up to the 1-0. A good chance early in the 2NL after a nice pass from Nurse. Part of a persistent cycle in the build-up to the 2-0 with Holloway as the goalscorer. Sticked hitched a big chance up front created by Ekholm. Rushed into the Vegas zone, took advantage of an Aiden Hill mistake and beat the Vegas defenseman with the puck. A reversal of 55 later and it was 5-1. +3 at 12:40. How do you take him out of the line-up after a performance like that? The games 3rd Star. COREY PERRY. 7. Part of a very effective trio. Secondary assist for the 2-0. A few minutes later they destroyed this line and almost scored. Lined up with two roadrunners, Perry might have been the Wile E Sidekick with one smart little veteran play after another. Very effective. BRETT OOR. 5. Saved a goal late in the 2NL by sweeping a loose puck off the goal line at the far post. Kulak and Desharnais didn't have big sot shares, but were solid overall.

VINCENT DESHARNAIS. 5. Good defensive play from Big Vin to nullify a dangerous Karlsson in the high position. Contained Cotter with a solid game in the 2NL. 5 hits. SAM CARRICK. 6. Nice pass to Kulak, who shot high. A shot on net in the 2ndNL, creating a sharp call. 50% on the dot. MATTIAS JANMARK. 5. Solid 2NL Period back check. Lots of smart veteran plays as proof that contributes to good team play. CONNOR BROWN. 5. Good goal & shot in the 1st. A partial break led to another shot late in the same frame. Well skated. Edmonton's record now stands at 48-24-5, 101 points. 3 back of Vancouver in the Pacific with a match in hand. Find me on Threads @kleavins, on Instagram at LeavinsOnHockey, Mastodon at [email protected], and X @KurtLeavins.

