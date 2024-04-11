Four places for Paris 2024 are up for grabs during the Olympic qualifying for mixed doubles table tennis





Mixed Doubles pairs are gearing up to secure their spot at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as they prepare to compete in the World Mixed Doubles Table Tennis Olympic Qualification tournament on April 11 and 12 in Havirov, Czech Republic. With 26 teams competing for the four available quotas, the competition promises to be fierce. Links A diverse line-up of talented pairs will take part in the tables, each determined to secure their place at the Paris Games. The field promises an exciting display of skill and strategy, from seasoned veterans to rising stars. With only four quotas up for grabs, each match will be fiercely contested. A full list of the 26 pairs can be found below. The playing format The tournament features a unique two-stage format, designed to challenge and push every team to their limits. On April 11, the 26 participating teams will be divided into two knockout rounds based on their placement. The winners of each category will secure direct quota for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, adding an extra layer of intensity to the competition. The remaining 24 pairs return to the tables on April 12 for another round of intense competition. The teams will be seeded based on their performance from the previous day and will again be divided into two knockout rounds. The winners of these brackets will earn the remaining two Olympic quotas of the World Mixed Doubles Olympic Qualifiers, cementing their place in Paris. Where to look Table tennis fans can watch all the action live from Havirov, Czech Republic, as the world's best mixed doubles pairs battle for their chance at Olympic glory. With the world watching, the stage is set for an unforgettable display of talent and determination. Watch the action live here. April 11, Thursday Round of 16 and quarter-finals – 7:45 UTC further

further Semi-finals and final: 1:45 p.m UTC further April 12, Friday Round of 16 and quarter-finals – 7:45 UTC further

further Semi-finals and final: 1:45 p.m UTC further The 26 pairs will compete in Havirov: Alvaro Robles & Maria Xiao (Spain) Chun Ting Wong and Hoi Kem Doo (Hong Kong, China) Ovidiu Ionescu & Bernadette Szocs (Romania) Nandor Ecseki & Dora Madarasz (Hungary) Robert Gardos & Sofia Polcanova (Austria) Kristian Karlsson & Christina Kallberg (Sweden) Luka Mladenovic & Xia Lian Ni (Luxembourg) Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra (India) Nicolas Burgos & Paulina Vega (Chile) Lubomir Pistej & Barbora Balazova (Slovakia) Chew Zhe Yu Clarence & Jian Zeng (Singapore) Dimitrije Levajac & Izabela Lupulescu (Serbia) Ibrahim Gunduz & Sibel Altinkaya (Trkiye) Anton Limonov & Solomiya Brateyko (Ukraine) Nikhil Kumar and Amy Wang (United States of America) John Oyebode & Gaia Monfardini (Italy) Phakpoom range and mountains (Thailand) Samuel Kulczycki & Zuzanna Wielgos (Poland) Javen Choong & Karen Lyne (Malaysia) Georgios Stamatouros & Malamatenia Papadimitriou (Greece) Jong Sik Ri & Kum Yong Kim (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) Jan Valenta & Zdena Blaskova (Czech Republic) Denislav Kodjabashev & Maria Yovkova (Bulgaria) Vladislav Ursu & Alexandra Chiriacova (Moldova) Jann Mari Nayre & Kheith Cruz (Philippines) Heorhi Kunats & Katsiaryna Baravok (Ain – Individual Neutral Athletes)

