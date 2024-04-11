Terps surrounded by UMBC, 4-2





Next game: at Northwest 4/12/2024 | 16.00 hours Maryland Baseball Network April 12 (Friday) / 4:00 PM bee Northwest CATONSVILLE, MD Maryland baseball suffered a narrow 4-2 loss to UMBC at Alumni Field on Wednesday. The Terps (22-12) got strong pitching from Meade Johnson And Omar Melendez but couldn't muster enough attack. Johnson, who got the start for Maryland, pitched four hitless and scoreless innings before allowing three runs in the fifth. Melendez relieved and struck out four in his two innings. The Terps scored twice in the fourth inning Sam Hojnar And Kevin Keister each drove in runs with RBI singles. Eddie Hakopian had two hits Brayden Martin And Chris Hakopian had the other hits for Maryland. UMBC improved to 11-15 overall. The Terps had won 15 games in a row vs. UMBC. Last week, the Terps rallied in the bottom of the ninth, beating UMBC 13-12 in College Park. Coach Swope's thoughts

“Today was a tough day for us, but you have to give UMBC credit. I thought our pitching today put us in a position to come out with a win, but we couldn't get anything going offensively. Meade was already pitching early well. for us, and then Omar and Nate did a great job keeping this close. We're going to get back to work in the conference this weekend and we'll try to get back on track against Northwestern.” Abort the action The teams remained scoreless for three innings as neither team recorded a hit in the first three frames.

The Terps broke through in the fourth inning when Hojnar's dribbling single in front of home plate allowed Martin to score and break the seal on the game. After a stolen base, Hojnar came around to score on a Keister single, making it 2-0.

Johnson didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning when Luke Trythall hit a homer to lead off the inning. UMBC added two more runs on a double by Matthew Best to left field, putting the Retrievers ahead, 3-2.

The Terps threatened in the top of the eighth with Martin and Eddie Hakopian singles, but UMBC escaped without scoring.

UMBC added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth on a fielder's choice to make it 4-2. Figures to know 4: Meade Johnson did not allow a hit or run in the first four innings.

did not allow a hit or run in the first four innings. 38: Eddie Hacopian recorded the 38th multi-hit game of his Maryland career and the 15th this season. Next one Maryland is back in action for a series at Northwestern. Game one is on April 12th and first pitch is at 4pm ET. The game will be streamed on Big Ten Plus and Maryland Baseball Network.

