Investigations are mounting into the handling of rape charges against UW football player

It's been more than 24 hours since prosecutors charged University of Washington Tylin “Tybo” Rogers with two counts of rape, but the investigation into the school's handling of the allegations has intensified.

The university has remained tight-lipped about any questions about Roger's team status regarding the rape allegations, and the investigation that court records show began last fall with a Title IX complaint against him filed on Nov. 28, 2023.

Rogers did not travel with the team to play in the Pac-12 Championship game in Las Vegas. Sportswriter Dan Raley told KOMO News that it was Roger's second suspension and he wondered if his days with the team were numbered. He asked then-Husky offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb about Rogers' status in mid-December.

RELATED: UW football player accused of rape, suspended from team

“We're working on some things. Some challenges he had off the field. I can't say what it was exactly, but Tybo has done a great job of being here, listening to the cues, getting through this moment working and being He's a good steward of the team, he's had a good attitude through this, and there's some things that are out of his control, he's trying to work through it, and we're trying to work with him .'

We now know that serious allegations were made against Rogers around the same time. Court documents describe two violent and graphic encounters — with Rogers allegedly assaulting two women around the same time last fall. One of the women allegedly told him she would not have sex on the first date when they arranged to meet at her home. She said that after her roommate left, he repeatedly assaulted her.

“These allegations and charging papers are mind-boggling to me,” Raley said.

Raley, who wrote about Roger's status after the Pac-12 championship on Sports Illustrated's FanNation site and said he knew who to ask about it.

“I just cornered Ryan Grubb because I knew he would give me an honest answer,” Raley said. You and maybe a professional football player.”

Roger was arrested Tuesday near Husky Stadium, charged in King County Superior Court with one count of second-degree rape and one count of third-degree rape and suspended indefinitely from the team.

In court documents, a warrant found multiple emails within the UW Athletic Department confirming Rogers should be removed from the travel roster for the PAC-12 championship game. But a video from KOMO News' sports team shows Rogers back on the field just a month later. According to court documents, the incidents involving Rogers occurred between October and November 2023.

“The coaching staff has changed, and so has the athletic director. The people who made those decisions are no longer there,” Raley said.

He played against Texas in the Sugar Bowl on January 1 and against Michigan in the National Championship game on January 8. KOMO News contacted the UW Athletic Department, former coach Kalen DeBoer, former offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb and former Athletic Director Troy Dannen via email. At the time of writing, only Dannen responded through a spokesperson with “no comment.”

“The coaching staff has changed, and so has the Athletic Director. The people who made those decisions are no longer there,” Raley said. He was at practice Tuesday when Coach Jed Fisch was confronted about the timeline. He said it seemed to him as if the coach was blind.

Raley has his own suspicions about the status of the Rogers flip-flip team.

“Some people feel they should be honest until a legal decision is made,” Raley says.

I have worked on multiple sexual abuse allegations in civil lawsuits, said Paul Schneiderman. Schneiderman is a sports attorney and trial attorney in Seattle and was once the lawyer for Save our Sonics.

“There could be some federal education and privacy laws that could prevent the UW from making a full statement,” Schneiderman said. “I would just speculate that there may be procedural reasons for some of the gaps, and I think some of the reasons why they are not being commented on are federal privacy laws. It is not at all surprising that the university does not want to comment in this case. We do not know. if a hearing were to take place in December.”

The university's assistant athletic director for athletic communications told KOMO News via email that they will not have anything additional beyond Tuesday's statement. In that statement, the UW said in part that Rogers has been suspended indefinitely, and that it will continue to gather facts and cooperate with law enforcement — as requested.

“Perception is everything that comes with the 'U' and the football program and dealing with that,” Raley said.

Rogers will appear in court for his arraignment on April 18.