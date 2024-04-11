Best Frozen Four Streaming Options: How to Watch 2024 NCAA Tournament Hockey Live for Free Without Cable





The 2024 NCAA Division I Men's Ice Hockey Championship has reached the semi-finals of Frozen Four. As the tournament winds down to its final three games, here's a look at the best ways to watch the Frozen Four and national championship games for free on Thursday, April 11 and Saturday, April 13. That includes a list of the best streaming services, and which ones have free trials or promotions for new customers who don't want to pay for cable. You can watch every Frozen Four game during the 2024 NCAA Hockey Tournament live for free with fuboTV (free trial)or watch all three remaining games cheaply with Garland Orange (promotional offers, cheapest streaming plans) or ESPN+ (cheapest option). Where can I watch the Frozen Four for free? What networks or TV channels will air the 2024 NCAA Ice Hockey Tournament Championships? All NCAA Tournament men's ice hockey games, from the Frozen Four through the national championship game, are broadcast on ESPN2. All three games will also be simulcast ESPN+. Follow your local channel listings for ESPN2 with our channel finder: Verizon Fios, Xfinity, Spectrum, Optimal/Altice, Cox, DirectTV Where can I stream Frozen Four hockey live for free without cable? Which service is best? Multiple streaming services offer ESPN2, but not all of them offer a free trial. fuboTV is the best choice for cord cutters who don't want to pay for cable. fuboTV offers a Free 7 day trial and 198 channels, including ESPN2. You can watch the title games for free and then decide if it's worth paying for a month's worth of access to watch the NFL draft, NBA Playoffs, and more sporting events in April. The next best option for streaming services is DirectTV streamand it's a close second. DirectTV stream offers fewer channels than fubo, listed at 75+, but it offers unlimited DVR and unlimited devices streaming at the base rate, versus 1000 hours and a 10-device limit, on fubo. Garland is also worth considering, especially if you're already planning on sticking around, and a free trial isn't important to you. Garland Orange, which includes ESPN, ESPN2 and 30 other channels, costs just $40 per month, and new subscribers get half the price of the first month ($20). That's a 50% cost savings over the more premium live services above. Maybe you want that buy an HDTV antenna to get local channels like ABC and CBS since Sling doesn't typically air them. Finally, sports junkies should consider a subscription ESPN+which will feature all three Frozen Four games, and is packed with exclusive sports content including UFC Fight Nights and a huge selection of college and professional sports every day. ESPN+ is the cheapest of the options listed, at just $10.99 per month. It doesn't come with a free trial, but you can bundle it with Hulu and Disney+ via the Disney Bundle for just $14.99 per month, and enjoy a huge discount. Cable customers can also log into ESPN.com or ESPN apps with their cable credentials to stream all three games for free. When will the Frozen Four and championship games take place? What is the schedule? The NCAA men's hockey tournament resumes with the start of the Frozen Four on Thursday, April 11 at 5:00 PM ET/2:00 PM PT and the tournament resumes Saturday, April 13 at 6:00 PM ET/3:00 PM PT. Here's the full schedule for the rest of the NCAA hockey tournaments. NCAA Frozen Four Tournament Schedule Frozen Four: Thursday April 11 (1) Boston U vs. (3) Denver | 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2 (1) Boston College vs. Michigan | 8:30 PM ET on ESPN2 NCAA Men's Hockey Championship Game: Saturday, April 13 TBD vs. TBD 6:00 PM ET | ESPN2

