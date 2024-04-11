Bobcats head to Southern California for a big weekend at the track





THE ANGELS Montana State's track and field teams return to the Golden State this weekend, competing in three meets at two separate locations in the Los Angeles area from Thursday through Saturday. The legendary Bryan Clay Invitational headlines the weekend's action from Azusa Pacific University, with Bobcat contingents also competing Thursday at the Pacific Coast Intercollegiate on Long Beach State's campus, and the two-day Beach Invitation kicks off Friday at Jack Rose Track in Long Beach. Links to the results of all the action can be found on the MSU athletics schedule page. With a subscription to FloTrack you can watch a live stream of all three days of the Bryan Clay Invitational. Montana State's men checked in at No. 25 in Tuesday's USTFCCCA Week 3 National Ratings Index, rising to No. 4 in the Mountain region behind Texas Tech, BYU and Air Force. The Montana State women moved up three spots to No. 8 in the mountain region. The Cats are coming off a pair of dominant victories over their rival in Saturday's Cat-Griz Dual meet at the Bobcat Track and Field Complex, winning 27 of a total 38 events while posting three school records and nearly two dozen top ten program marks achieve. The Bobcat men won their head-to-head against the Griz for the 11th time in the last 13 meetings, while the women won for the 10th time in the last 12 meetings. Pat Vialva broke his own school record in the men's javelin throw (228-04), Michael Zwaan Jr., broke a 16-year-old record in the 200 meters (21.17), and the women's 4×100 team Elena Carter , Peyton Garrison , Leigh Carter And Jaeden Wolff broke the relay record with a time of 45.05. Elijah Jackman was named Big Sky Men's Field Athlete of the Week after winning both the discus and hammer with top ten marks in the program that moved him to the top of the conference this season. Montana State has earned the nickname “Steeple U” in recent years for standout performances on the national stage in the Steeple, and will look to continue that tradition with some strong entries in Thursday night's 3,000-meter steep run at the Bryan Clay Invitational in Azusa. Rob McManus ranks second in the nation in the event heading into the weekend Levi Taylor is in fourth place. Freshman Harvey Kramb is 23rd in NCAA Division I in the event, with Owen Smith 31st. For two weeks in a row, the Montana State men's steeplechase group has been rated the best in the country by USTFCCA's sEvent Ratings Index. On the women's side, including some of the Cats' best distance runners Grace Gilbreth And Hanna Perrin , will also race in the 3,000 meter Steeplechase. Gilbreth is ranked 18th in the country in the event, while Perrin is 41st. The first steallechase heat for the Cats starts at 5:08 PM PT/6:08 PM MT, while the final heat featuring McManus and Taylor starts at 7:04 PM PT/8:04 PM MT. FloTrack will begin streaming the Bryan Clay Invitationala at 5:00 PM PT/6:00 PM M on FloTrack. #GoCatsGo

