



Monty Panesar felt at home when he teamed up with Great Witchingham teammate Charlie Rogers at Carrow Road last weekend Former England bowler Monty Panesar has joked that his upcoming season of village cricket could revive his international career. The club also signed Olly Stone from Nottinghamshire CCC and Adelaide Strikers hit Jake Weatherald. “It's going to be exciting,” Panesar said. “Hopefully I can get the groundsman to make a few turning wickets for me. “When I speak across the country, everyone wants to know 'where is Great Witchingham?' and I tell them it's near Norwich – it certainly puts the club on the map. “Some very big purchases have been made and they want to make it a big success. “Who knows, if I have a really good season, maybe I can come back to the professional game. We don't have many spinners in the first-class arena – you know, if James Anderson can play Test cricket, why not Monty?” Panesar at 41?” Panesar took 167 wickets in 50 Tests but has not played professionally since leaving Northamptonshire in 2016. He was part of the England squad that won the Ashes in 2009. It's not quite Lord's Pavilion, but drinks will be more reasonably priced at Great Witchingham's Walcis Park Talks of a return to England for Panesar may be a bit ironic, but for 30-year-old Stone there is a real desire to return to the national team. Norwich-born Stone has played three Tests in an injury-hit career so far and has not played internationally since a one-day international against South Africa in January last year, with his last Test match coming against New Zealand in the summer of 2018. 2021. “I would love to play for England again,” he said. “Last year I had a frustrating season with my hamstrings. They told me I had to put together a few games, which is understandable. “If I can do that the door is never closed. If I never play another game I am lucky to have played for England in all three formats but I have certainly not closed that door and I am working hard to come back.” in that England shirt.” Olly Stone will be hoping to remain injury-free and find his way back into the England set-up Playing for Great Witchingham, even if it is just a strange match, will be a homecoming of sorts for Stone, whose cricketing journey began in Norfolk. “I still come home a lot,” he explained. “Witchingham helped me a lot with training during Covid; they were very accommodating. So to go back and repay the favor and thank them is a no-brainer.” The club is aiming for a first title in the East Anglian Premier League (EAPL). “It can only help the club to get better, encourage the development of the youngsters in the 2nd and 3rd teams, help the club progress and also get a few people to come and watch – there's nothing better than being in front of an audience to play.” Steen added. Stone's fastest deliveries can reach 94mph (151kph), so if you're an East Anglian Premier League batsman turning up in the away dressing room at Walcis Park, don't forget your thigh pad and elbow pad.

