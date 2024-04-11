Sports
Rotations occur during the last week of spring camp
Brian Kelly and Co. will hold a walkthrough Thursday morning as they make final preparations for Saturday's Spring Game at Tiger Stadium at 1:00 PM CT.
The Bayou Bengals have had weeks of camp, with rotations emerging in a big way over the last few practices.
Offensively, it will be a new look, with redshirt junior Garrett Nussmeier lining up under center. After the departures of Heisman-winning signal caller Jayden Daniels and a pair of projected first-round wide receivers in Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., there will be significant intrigue about what this unit looks like this fall.
On Saturday, Tiger fans will get a glimpse into the group's future.
“The biggest thing this offseason was developing our identity as an offense and really trying to start that from within,” offensive coordinator Joe Sloan said. “Everything starts from the inside out, from the offensive line to the perimeter. We want to be known as a physical football team that is explosive on the perimeter.”
When it comes to the other side of the ball, Kelly assembled an all-star staff headlined by cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond and defensive line coach Bo Davis. The overseer of them all will be defensive coordinator Blake Baker as he also returns to Baton Rouge.
Now it's full steam ahead to Saturday's Spring Game, with starters and backup rotations coming to light during the final few weeks of camp.
LSU will spend the rest of the season fine-tuning the little things, but here's a projected depth chart before Saturday:
Offence
The quarterbacks
Beginner: Garrett Nussmeier (R-Jr.)
Backups: AJ Swann (Jr.) or Rickie Collins (R-Fr.)
It's Nussmeier's time to shine in Baton Rouge with backups Swann and Collins competing for QB2 duties this offseason. Together with the trio of signal callers we see the early registered Colin Hurley taking a few photos on Saturday.
The running backs
Beginner: Josh Williams (Gr.)
Backup: Caleb Jackson (Soph.)
Josh Williams has taken on first-team duties for the LSU offense, while sophomore Kaleb Jackson came in and also earned starting reps. LSU will add four-star, Top 10 prospect Caden Durham this summer and hopes to get Trey Holly back into the mix while he sorts out off-the-field issues.
The wide receivers
Appetizer: Kyren Lack (Sr.), Chris Hilton Jr. (R-Jr.) and Aaron Anderson (R-Soph.)
Backups/Rotation: CJ Daniels (Gr.), Zavion Thomas (Jr.), Kyle Parker (R-Fr.) and Shelton Sampson (R-Fr.)
Kyren Lacy has taken over the role as LSU's WR1 this offseason, with Chris Hilton also asserting himself as a starter during camp. The pair of exciting wideouts appear to have solidified the starting duties, but the third receiver is up for grabs with Anderson, Daniels, Thomas and Parker all competing. Regardless, LSU will use a five- or six-man rotation this season with significant weapons on the outside. Saturday will provide a look at the timidity of the rich receivers coach Cortez Hankton has in his arsenal.
The tight ends
Beginner: Mason Taylor (Jr.)
Backups: Mac Markway (Soph.) and KaMorreun Pimpton (Soph.)
Taylor will be more involved this season, with Joe Sloan taking over as playcaller for the Tigers. He has spoken highly of his prized tight end, calling him one of the program's best players, and will use his skills in a variety of ways.
As for Markway and Pimpton, the two sophomores have taken steps in the right direction and are looking to take on bigger roles this season. Markway has looked exceptionally sharp during spring camp and appears to have that TE2 role locked down.
The offensive line
Appetizer: Will Campbell (Jr.), Garrett Dellinger (Sr.), DJ Chester (R-Fr.), Miles Frazier (Sr.), Emery Jones (Jr.)
Backups: Tyree Adams (R-Fr.), Paul Mubenga (R-Fr.), Coen Echols (Fr.), Christian Stamps (R-Fr.), Bo Bordelon (R-Soph.).
LSU returns four starters from a season ago, with DJ Chester the only new face in the mix. Campbell and Jones will look to become the best tackling duo in college football, while Chester will look to prove he can handle the best weapons. During camp, Chester received rave reviews as he “conducts himself like a professional both on and off the field.”
Defense
Defensive tackle
Appetizer: Jacobian Guillory (R-Sr.), Jalen Lee (R-Sr.) or Kimo Makane'ole (R-Jr.)
Backups: Kimo Makane'ole (R-Jr.) and Shone Washington (R-Soph.)
The depth at defensive tackle is razor thin with a quartet of Tigers competing against it this season. One person to keep an eye on is Makane'ole, who switched from offense to defense this season, but nevertheless reinforcements will be on the way this season via the Transfer Portal and five-star DL Dominick McKinley.
Defensive end
Appetizer: Sai'vion Jones (Sr.) and Bradyn Swinson (Sr.)
Backups: Paris Shand (Sr.), DaShawn Womack (Soph.)
LSU will implement a new scheme under defensive coordinator Blake Baker, with both Swinson and Jones taking advantage of a two-defensive end look. Along with the upperclassmen pair, expect sophomore Dashawn Womack to be used significantly this season. The former five-star recruit has taken steps in the right direction, with those within the program impressed with what he offers.
The Linebackers
Appetizer: Greg Penn III (Sr.), Harold Perkins (Jr.)
Backups:Pentecost Weeks (Soph.), West Weeks (Sr.)
Harold Perkins and Greg Penn III have played the role, with defensive coordinator Blake Baker routinely working alongside them. It is also important to understand Weeks Bros. business. on the practice field this spring. It will be exciting to watch the second level this season, especially with Perkins back at the inside linebacker spot. Saturday will provide a better idea of how Perkins will be used this fall.
STAR role
Beginner: Major Burns (Sr.)
Backups: Kylin Jackson (R-Fr.) and Ryan Yaites (Soph.)
Burns will now play a hybrid safety/linebacker role in defensive coordinator Blake Baker's scheme and shined during Spring Camp. Those within the program believe this will be his favorite spot and has created intrigue in the fall. Behind him are youngsters Kylin Jackson and Ryan Yaites.
The Cornerbacks
Appetizer: Ashton Stamps (Soph.), PJ Woodland (Fr.)
Backups: Javien Toviano (Soph.), JK Johnson (R-jr.)
PJ Woodland has cemented himself as the starter as spring camp comes to a close. He has spent the last two weeks running with the first team on the other side of Ashton Stamps and the whole program is buzzing with what could happen this autumn. The backups will be Javien Toviano and JK Johnson, but they will get an equal chance to work with the first team on Saturday.
The protections
Appetizer: Jardin Gilbert (R-jr.), Sage Ryan (R-jr.)
Backups: Dashawn McBryde (Fr.), Jordan Allen (R-Soph.)
Sage Ryan's emergence was an important lesson during Spring Camp as he continues to make his presence felt during both 7v7 practices and 11v11. Just two and a half weeks ago, Ryan had a three-interception day and he hasn't slowed down. Now it's about seeing him in an in-game situation at Tiger Stadium.
Another bright spot this offseason has been true freshman Dashawn McBryde. The youngster will be difficult to keep off the field this season as those within the program are excited about what he brings to the purple and gold.
Special teams
Kicker: Damian Ramos (R-Jr.)
Punter: Peyton Todd (R-jr.)
Long snapper: Slade Roy (Sr.)
Returns specialists: Zavion Thomas (Jr.) and Kyle Parker (R-Fr.)
