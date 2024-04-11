Sports
Eagles rise in the Torbay Table Tennis League
Local derby bragging rights for NA Eagles
Only a handful of matches this week as teams catch up on previously postponed matches in the Torbay and South Devon Table Tennis League.
With their places in the First Division already confirmed, Newton Abbot's two teams were left fighting for bragging rights as NA Eagles defeated NA Condors 8-2 in the final First Division match. Both Mark Burridge and Bryan Birkbeck were undefeated for the NA Eagles, who finished a creditable fourth in an extremely tough division.
The big match in Division Two is next week when the top two, Brixham Trawlers and Dawlish Aces, battle for the title. NA Raptors and Torbay Academy 2, both in the bottom half of the table, were looking to move up a place when they went head-to-head at the Academy. A maximum from Sven Gandev helped Torbay Academy to a 7-3 victory.
Taverners completed their Third Division campaign with a comprehensive 10-0 win over Dawlish Renegades, which gives them a 10-point lead at the top of the table over their nearest rivals, Torre Vikings, who have one match in hand.
The Taverners, Martin Dilkes, Geoff Read and Colin Harrop, did not give up their quest for the title and took the whitewash victory by just two games behind.
NA Vultures' youngsters put up a good fight in their final fourth division match against club colleagues NA Ospreys, whose Ken Ramsden was unbeaten. The Vultures hoped to tie the match with a win in the final doubles match, but lost 13-11 in the fifth and fell 6-4.
Brixham Sharks have reached the final of both Team Handicap Cup competitions. Already in the final of the singles cup they advanced to the final of the doubles cup with a convincing 21-7 victory over NA Condors.
Clive Banham, Issy Brown and Chris Harper came out in front in the third set, winning all remaining sets for a comfortable victory. They meet NA Harriers in the doubles cup final and NA Parrots in the singles cup final.
