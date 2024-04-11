No. 9 Cal travels to the Evergreen State

BERKELEY With the race for the Pac-12 Conference regular season title just weeks away, the ninth-ranked California women's tennis team makes its way to the Evergreen State for crucial matches at No. 26 Washington on Friday and in the Washington state. on Saturday.

Four teams, including 6-1 Cal, have each lost once in the conference, with No. 10 USC and No. 15 UCLA leading the way at 7-1. Third-ranked Stanford is 5-1. At stake is the best player in the Pac-12 tournament April 24-27 in Ojai. If the Los Angeles teams beat Oregon this week, the Golden Bears would move them to 8-1 in the Pac-12 standings if the Bears beat UW and WSU. The Cardinal, who were rained out during the March 23 game in Colorado, also play the Washington teams this week and visit Cal on April 19 in the regular season finale.

Match details

No. 9 Cal (14-4, 6-1 Pac-12) at No. 26 Washington (15-7, 4-3)

When: Friday, April 12, 1:30 PM PT

Where: Quillian Tennis Stadium/Nordstrom Tennis Center, Seattle, Washington.

Watch: Live stream

Scores: StatBroadcast

No. 10 Cal (14-4, 6-1 Pac-12) at Washington State (10-8, 1-6)

When: Saturday, April 13, 11am PT

Where: WSU Outdoor Tennis Courts/Hollingbery Fieldhouse, Pullman, Wash.

Watch: Hollingbery Fieldhouse livestream

Scores: StatBroadcast

Last time: Cal Tops No. 59 Oregon, No. 3 Pepperdine

Cal defeated two nationally ranked opponents last week, beating No. 59 Oregon 6-1 on Friday and downing No. 3 Pepperdine 4-3 on Saturday in a thriller.

Jessica Alsola led a strong performance in batting for the Ducks. The Cal junior took the victory with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Nina Geissler and was one of five Bears to triumph in straight sets in singles. Ooka also collaborated with Katja Wiersholm to capture the doubles point, with the duo of Tilde Jagare and Uxia Martinez beating Moral 6-1 on court two. The Bears finished the game in a relatively quick two hours and ten minutes.

The third time was the charm for the Bears against the Waves, featuring freshmen Mao Mushika achieving victory in the third meeting between the teams this season. Cal dropped its previous two matches against the Waves, but Saturday's match was the first of three played at the Hellman Tennis Complex, where the Golden Bears are 7-1 this year.

After dropping the doubles point, the Bears rebounded in singles, ranking 44th Hannah Villers Moeller earning an impressive 6-0, 6-1 win over 10th seed Lisa Zaar on court one and then Cal junior Lan Mi defeated Vivian Yang 6-3, 6-3 to give Cal a 2-1 lead.

With two losses, Cal trailed 3-2.

There were intense three-setters in the last two matches of the day. Wiersholm recorded another impressive Cal victory, as the 65th ranked junior defeated eighth-ranked Broadus 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 to tie the match at 3-3. On court four, Mushika finally secured the Bears' 4-3 victory when she defeated 90th-ranked Anna Campana 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-4, for the Bear's fourth victory in the first year of the competition. season.

Last time vs. Huskies, cougars

Cal defeated Washington 4-1 earlier this season when the teams met in the consolation round of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship on Feb. 11. The Bears then claimed the doubles point for the second time in three games Valentina Ivanov And Jessica Alsola defeated Sarah-Maude Fortin and Erika Matsuda 7-5 on court two. Mao Mushika defeated Melissa Sakar 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 in base-four singles to earn the victory.

Last season, Cal beat Washington State 6-1 in Berkeley. Katja Wiersholm defeated Elyse Tse 7-6(5), 6-1 to take the win. The ninth-placed pair of Wiersholm and Jessica Alsola took the doubles point with a 6-4 victory over the 53rd seeded duo Tse and Eva Alvarez Sande.

Poll position

After winning twice last week and especially over then No. 3 Pepperdine Cal has moved up one spot to No. 9 in this week's ITA team poll. The Bears are in five spots in the new ITA individual polls, with Mao Mushika And Hannah Villers Moeller remains in 22nd place in doubles. In singles, Viller Moeller is in 39th place, Katja Wiersholm is 42nd, Valentina Ivanov is 46th and Jessica Alsola is 72nd.

Exploring the bears

Including her singles victory against Pepperdine, Mao Mushika now leads Cal with four wins this season and has a 23-7 record in singles

now leads Cal with four wins this season and has a 23-7 record in singles The first-year Bear also is coming off a 6-1 loss at Hawaii, a 4-1 win over No. 21 Washington at national indoors and a 5-2 win over No. 41 Arizona in the Pac-12 opener.

Mushika also collaborates with Hannah Villers Moeller all season and posted a 24-8 record in doubles

all season and posted a 24-8 record in doubles The duo won the ITA Northwest Regional Championships title and reached the round of 16 of the ITA National Fall Championships

Viller Moeller has a 20-17 singles record after wins against the Ducks and Waves

In the fall, the senior won the singles title in the ITA Northwest Regional Championships and reached the singles quarterfinals of the ITA National Fall Championships.

In the fall, Jessica Alsola (now 20-15) reached the consolation finals of the ITA National Fall Championships, advanced through the qualifying rounds to the main event of the ITA All-American Championships, in which she reached the quarterfinals and reached the round of 16 in the ITA Northwest Regional Championships

(now 20-15) reached the consolation finals of the ITA National Fall Championships, advanced through the qualifying rounds to the main event of the ITA All-American Championships, in which she reached the quarterfinals and reached the round of 16 in the ITA Northwest Regional Championships Also 24-8 in doubles, Alsola is 14-4 (including 13-4 at court-two doubles) in partnership with senior Valentina Ivanov

Ivanov was named Pac-12 Player of the Week on March 26 (see below) and has records of 15-7 in singles and 17-6 in doubles

Two of Ivanov's singles wins gave Cal victories over San Diego and Colorado

Katja Wiersholm improved to 23-5 in singles and 17-11 in doubles last week

improved to 23-5 in singles and 17-11 in doubles last week Wiersholm has three Cal victories in total, including the 4-0 victory over Illinois, a 6-1 drubbing of Utah and a 4-3 victory over UCLA.

The junior also won the top-level singles title at the Cal Fall Invitational and advanced to the quarterfinals at the regionals.

Lan Mi who posted a 16-match singles win streak between mid-October and late January, has posted three Cal wins, a 5-2 victory at San Diego State, a 6-1 loss to UCSB and, in the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Oklahoma, a 4–3 win over No. 16 Oklahoma that qualified the Bears for the ITA National Team Indoor Championship

who posted a 16-match singles win streak between mid-October and late January, has posted three Cal wins, a 5-2 victory at San Diego State, a 6-1 loss to UCSB and, in the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Oklahoma, a 4–3 win over No. 16 Oklahoma that qualified the Bears for the ITA National Team Indoor Championship Mi, a junior with a best-team singles record of 35-5, won the top-level singles crown at the Saint Mary's Fall Invitational in October

In addition to Mushika's four victories, Mi's three, Wiersholm's three, Ivanov's two and Alsola's one, Cal's other victory came thanks to Berta Passola Folk which secured Cal's 4-3 result over No. 30 Arizona State

which secured Cal's 4-3 result over No. 30 Arizona State Passola Folch, a product of Barcelona, ​​Spain, has an 18-7 singles record

This season marks Cal's final run in the Pac-12, as the Bears will join the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) early next year.

Cal is one of 10 Pac-12 teams ranked in Tuesday's ITA team poll

Cal Athletics Hall of Famer and two-time NCAA doubles champion Amanda Augustus the 2021 Pac-12 Coach of the Year and five-time ITA Northwest Region Coach of the Year is in her 17th year as head coach at her alma mater

the 2021 Pac-12 Coach of the Year and five-time ITA Northwest Region Coach of the Year is in her 17th year as head coach at her alma mater Assistant coach and former Cal men's tennis player Sean Hill is in his second year on the Cal staff

Exploring the Huskies

Washington has won five of its last six dual matches, with the Huskies losing 4-0 at No. 38 Arizona State and winning 4-0 at No. 43 Arizona in their last two matches

Alexia Jacobs is ranked 88th in singles

In doubles, Jacobs and Astrid Olsen are ranked 69th, while Catherine Gagnon and Melissa Sakar are ranked 78th.

Robin Stephenson is in her tenth year as Washington's head coach

Scouting the Cougars

Washington State hosts Stanford on Friday

The Cougars have lost three straight at Oregon, 4-3, at Arizona State, 4-2, and at Arizona, 5-2

WSU's lone Pac-12 win was a 4-2 result over Colorado in March

Cal Athletics Hall of Famer Raquel Atawo, who played on the WTA Tour for 15 years, is in her third season as WSU's head coach

Atawo as Raquel Kops-Jones was a five-time All-American for the Bears who captured the 2003 NCAA doubles championship and the 2002 and 2003 Pac-10 doubles titles with Christina Fusano

Atawo, who also won the Pac-10 singles title in 2003 and was named Pac-10 Singles Player of the Year in 2004, is married to former Cal track and field Bear Toby Atawo

Ivanov named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Valentina Ivanov was named Pac-12 Player of the Week for her part in the Bears' wins over Hawaii, Colorado and No. 45 Utah, the conference office announced March 26. The veteran Bear won all three of her singles matches to complete the 6-1 thumping of the Buffaloes and combine with Jessica Alsola to capture all three of their doubles matches.

This award marks Cal's first weekly conference honor of the season.

Ivanov and the Bears played their opponents three consecutive days (March 21-23) at the Hellman Tennis Complex, where the veteran defeated Hawaii's Ana Vilcek 3-6, 6-3, 1-0(8), Colorado's Aya El Sayed , 6-3, 6-3, and Utah's 100th Marcela Lopez, 6-4, 6-2, in singles. Ivanov played the last two matches on court one. Ivanov's win against Colorado was her second of the season, as she also recorded Cal's 4-3 victory over No. 15 San Diego on March 16.

Playing on Court-Two Doubles, Ivanov and Alsola defeated Rainbow Wahine's Vilcek and Nikola Homolkova 6-1, Colorado's Elys Ventura and Mila Stanojevic 6-3, and the Utes' Sara Akid and Kaila Barksdale 6-0 as Cal. captured the doubles point in all three matches.

The next time

Cal returns to the Hellman Tennis Complex on April 19 to host Stanford in the Big Slam and regular season finale.

