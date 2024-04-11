Sports
No. 9 Cal travels to the Evergreen State
BERKELEY With the race for the Pac-12 Conference regular season title just weeks away, the ninth-ranked California women's tennis team makes its way to the Evergreen State for crucial matches at No. 26 Washington on Friday and in the Washington state. on Saturday.
Four teams, including 6-1 Cal, have each lost once in the conference, with No. 10 USC and No. 15 UCLA leading the way at 7-1. Third-ranked Stanford is 5-1. At stake is the best player in the Pac-12 tournament April 24-27 in Ojai. If the Los Angeles teams beat Oregon this week, the Golden Bears would move them to 8-1 in the Pac-12 standings if the Bears beat UW and WSU. The Cardinal, who were rained out during the March 23 game in Colorado, also play the Washington teams this week and visit Cal on April 19 in the regular season finale.
Match details
No. 9 Cal (14-4, 6-1 Pac-12) at No. 26 Washington (15-7, 4-3)
When: Friday, April 12, 1:30 PM PT
Where: Quillian Tennis Stadium/Nordstrom Tennis Center, Seattle, Washington.
Watch: Live stream
Scores: StatBroadcast
No. 10 Cal (14-4, 6-1 Pac-12) at Washington State (10-8, 1-6)
When: Saturday, April 13, 11am PT
Where: WSU Outdoor Tennis Courts/Hollingbery Fieldhouse, Pullman, Wash.
Watch: Hollingbery Fieldhouse livestream
Scores: StatBroadcast
Last time: Cal Tops No. 59 Oregon, No. 3 Pepperdine
Cal defeated two nationally ranked opponents last week, beating No. 59 Oregon 6-1 on Friday and downing No. 3 Pepperdine 4-3 on Saturday in a thriller.
Jessica Alsola led a strong performance in batting for the Ducks. The Cal junior took the victory with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Nina Geissler and was one of five Bears to triumph in straight sets in singles. Ooka also collaborated with Katja Wiersholm to capture the doubles point, with the duo of Tilde Jagare and Uxia Martinez beating Moral 6-1 on court two. The Bears finished the game in a relatively quick two hours and ten minutes.
The third time was the charm for the Bears against the Waves, featuring freshmen Mao Mushika achieving victory in the third meeting between the teams this season. Cal dropped its previous two matches against the Waves, but Saturday's match was the first of three played at the Hellman Tennis Complex, where the Golden Bears are 7-1 this year.
After dropping the doubles point, the Bears rebounded in singles, ranking 44th Hannah Villers Moeller earning an impressive 6-0, 6-1 win over 10th seed Lisa Zaar on court one and then Cal junior Lan Mi defeated Vivian Yang 6-3, 6-3 to give Cal a 2-1 lead.
With two losses, Cal trailed 3-2.
There were intense three-setters in the last two matches of the day. Wiersholm recorded another impressive Cal victory, as the 65th ranked junior defeated eighth-ranked Broadus 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 to tie the match at 3-3. On court four, Mushika finally secured the Bears' 4-3 victory when she defeated 90th-ranked Anna Campana 6-2, 6-7(6), 6-4, for the Bear's fourth victory in the first year of the competition. season.
Last time vs. Huskies, cougars
Cal defeated Washington 4-1 earlier this season when the teams met in the consolation round of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship on Feb. 11. The Bears then claimed the doubles point for the second time in three gamesValentina IvanovAndJessica Alsoladefeated Sarah-Maude Fortin and Erika Matsuda 7-5 on court two. Mao Mushika defeated Melissa Sakar 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 in base-four singles to earn the victory.
Last season, Cal beat Washington State 6-1 in Berkeley. Katja Wiersholm defeated Elyse Tse 7-6(5), 6-1 to take the win. The ninth-placed pair of Wiersholm and Jessica Alsola took the doubles point with a 6-4 victory over the 53rd seeded duo Tse and Eva Alvarez Sande.
Poll position
After winning twice last week and especially over then No. 3 Pepperdine Cal has moved up one spot to No. 9 in this week's ITA team poll. The Bears are in five spots in the new ITA individual polls, with Mao Mushika And Hannah Villers Moeller remains in 22nd place in doubles. In singles, Viller Moeller is in 39th place, Katja Wiersholm is 42nd, Valentina Ivanov is 46th and Jessica Alsola is 72nd.
Exploring the bears
- Including her singles victory against Pepperdine, Mao Mushika now leads Cal with four wins this season and has a 23-7 record in singles
- The first-year Bear also is coming off a 6-1 loss at Hawaii, a 4-1 win over No. 21 Washington at national indoors and a 5-2 win over No. 41 Arizona in the Pac-12 opener.
- Mushika also collaborates with Hannah Villers Moeller all season and posted a 24-8 record in doubles
- The duo won the ITA Northwest Regional Championships title and reached the round of 16 of the ITA National Fall Championships
- Viller Moeller has a 20-17 singles record after wins against the Ducks and Waves
- In the fall, the senior won the singles title in the ITA Northwest Regional Championships and reached the singles quarterfinals of the ITA National Fall Championships.
- In the fall, Jessica Alsola (now 20-15) reached the consolation finals of the ITA National Fall Championships, advanced through the qualifying rounds to the main event of the ITA All-American Championships, in which she reached the quarterfinals and reached the round of 16 in the ITA Northwest Regional Championships
- Also 24-8 in doubles, Alsola is 14-4 (including 13-4 at court-two doubles) in partnership with senior Valentina Ivanov
- Ivanov was named Pac-12 Player of the Week on March 26 (see below) and has records of 15-7 in singles and 17-6 in doubles
- Two of Ivanov's singles wins gave Cal victories over San Diego and Colorado
- Katja Wiersholm improved to 23-5 in singles and 17-11 in doubles last week
- Wiersholm has three Cal victories in total, including the 4-0 victory over Illinois, a 6-1 drubbing of Utah and a 4-3 victory over UCLA.
- The junior also won the top-level singles title at the Cal Fall Invitational and advanced to the quarterfinals at the regionals.
- Lan Miwho posted a 16-match singles win streak between mid-October and late January, has posted three Cal wins, a 5-2 victory at San Diego State, a 6-1 loss to UCSB and, in the ITA Kickoff Weekend in Oklahoma, a 4–3 win over No. 16 Oklahoma that qualified the Bears for the ITA National Team Indoor Championship
- Mi, a junior with a best-team singles record of 35-5, won the top-level singles crown at the Saint Mary's Fall Invitational in October
- In addition to Mushika's four victories, Mi's three, Wiersholm's three, Ivanov's two and Alsola's one, Cal's other victory came thanks to Berta Passola Folkwhich secured Cal's 4-3 result over No. 30 Arizona State
- Passola Folch, a product of Barcelona, Spain, has an 18-7 singles record
- This season marks Cal's final run in the Pac-12, as the Bears will join the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) early next year.
- Cal is one of 10 Pac-12 teams ranked in Tuesday's ITA team poll
- Cal Athletics Hall of Famer and two-time NCAA doubles champion Amanda Augustus the 2021 Pac-12 Coach of the Year and five-time ITA Northwest Region Coach of the Year is in her 17th year as head coach at her alma mater
- Assistant coach and former Cal men's tennis player Sean Hill is in his second year on the Cal staff
Exploring the Huskies
- Washington has won five of its last six dual matches, with the Huskies losing 4-0 at No. 38 Arizona State and winning 4-0 at No. 43 Arizona in their last two matches
- Alexia Jacobs is ranked 88th in singles
- In doubles, Jacobs and Astrid Olsen are ranked 69th, while Catherine Gagnon and Melissa Sakar are ranked 78th.
- Robin Stephenson is in her tenth year as Washington's head coach
Scouting the Cougars
- Washington State hosts Stanford on Friday
- The Cougars have lost three straight at Oregon, 4-3, at Arizona State, 4-2, and at Arizona, 5-2
- WSU's lone Pac-12 win was a 4-2 result over Colorado in March
- Cal Athletics Hall of Famer Raquel Atawo, who played on the WTA Tour for 15 years, is in her third season as WSU's head coach
- Atawo as Raquel Kops-Jones was a five-time All-American for the Bears who captured the 2003 NCAA doubles championship and the 2002 and 2003 Pac-10 doubles titles with Christina Fusano
- Atawo, who also won the Pac-10 singles title in 2003 and was named Pac-10 Singles Player of the Year in 2004, is married to former Cal track and field Bear Toby Atawo
Ivanov named Pac-12 Player of the Week
Valentina Ivanov was named Pac-12 Player of the Week for her part in the Bears' wins over Hawaii, Colorado and No. 45 Utah, the conference office announced March 26. The veteran Bear won all three of her singles matches to complete the 6-1 thumping of the Buffaloes and combine with Jessica Alsola to capture all three of their doubles matches.
This award marks Cal's first weekly conference honor of the season.
Ivanov and the Bears played their opponents three consecutive days (March 21-23) at the Hellman Tennis Complex, where the veteran defeated Hawaii's Ana Vilcek 3-6, 6-3, 1-0(8), Colorado's Aya El Sayed , 6-3, 6-3, and Utah's 100th Marcela Lopez, 6-4, 6-2, in singles. Ivanov played the last two matches on court one. Ivanov's win against Colorado was her second of the season, as she also recorded Cal's 4-3 victory over No. 15 San Diego on March 16.
Playing on Court-Two Doubles, Ivanov and Alsola defeated Rainbow Wahine's Vilcek and Nikola Homolkova 6-1, Colorado's Elys Ventura and Mila Stanojevic 6-3, and the Utes' Sara Akid and Kaila Barksdale 6-0 as Cal. captured the doubles point in all three matches.
The next time
Cal returns to the Hellman Tennis Complex on April 19 to host Stanford in the Big Slam and regular season finale.
Stay informed
For more coverage of the bears, follow them on Twitter (@CalWomensTennis), Instagram(@CalWomensTennis) and Facebook(/CalLadiesTennis/).
|
Sources
2/ https://calbears.com/news/2024/4/10/womens-tennis-no-9-cal-travels-to-evergreen-state.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- No. 9 Cal travels to the Evergreen State
- The Ball Gown and Tuxedo Competition will take place in the county center from April 26 to 28
- Dollar stores are closing across the United States. They did this to themselves
- Problem – Google Speaker – Device
- For the first time, gene-edited pig kidneys are transplanted into humans
- Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump in 'The Apprentice' First Look
- DMK's 'Ji-Pay' poster attack on PM Narendra Modi: 'Scan and see the scams being carried out' | Election news
- NATO member Turkey seeks to join Sino-Russian lunar project instead of US-led Artemis program: reports
- Eagles rise in the Torbay Table Tennis League
- Goodbye skinny jeans. See you in the next cycle
- GOP Rep. Lawler: Efforts to remove speaker will ensure Republican minority
- Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership