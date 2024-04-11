Virginia Tech Football announces support staff additions





ZWARTSBURG Virginia Tech football coach Brent Pry has announced a number of key additions to its support staff, including Joshua Phillips as director of football coaching video, Ivy Or as director of recruiting operations, Matt Vergara in the role of operations and analytics coordinator, and Jayden Rosenboro as assistant director of player engagement. Virginia Tech football coachhas announced a number of key additions to its support staff, including Joshua Phillips as director of football coaching video,as director of recruiting operations, Matt Vergara in the role of operations and analytics coordinator, and Jayden Rosenboro as assistant director of player engagement. Phillips(Malvern, PA, Great Valley HS)joins the Hokies after spending the 2023 season as the football video coordinator at Temple, where he assisted the coaching staff and players with their daily video needs. Prior to his time at Temple, Phillips spent the 2022 season at Clemson as a graduate assistant in coaching video. During his time at Clemson, the Tigers won the ACC Championship and played in the Orange Bowl.

Phillips served as Penn State's video manager from 2018-2121, working with Coach Pry and the staff. While with the Nittany Lions, the team earned trips to the Cotton Bowl, Citrus Bowl and Outback Bowl.

Phillips is a native of Pennsylvania and a graduate of PennState, where he earned a bachelor's degree in special education and teacher certification. He is working on completing a master's degree in athletic leadership. Or(Newton, NC, Newton-Conover HS)served as director of recruiting at the Central Florida campus in 2023, where he coordinated official and unofficial visits in addition to organizing the recruiting calendar and mailing lists. Prior to her time at Central Florida, Eller served in the same role at the University of Charlotte in 2022, where she managed day-to-day recruiting operations, including itinerary planning and all travel. She also participated in the onboarding of new student-athletes and facilitated the recruitment budget. Eller is a 2022 graduate of the University of Charlotte with a bachelor's degree in marketing. She is the younger sister of former Hokie Ty Eller and the godsister of former Hokie Caleb Farley. Rosenboro(Bristol, Tennessee, Tennessee HS)comes to Blacksburg after serving last season as director of football administration at Morehead State University. During his time with the Eagles, he coordinated logistics for all team activities, including travel arrangements, itineraries and game day operations, while also serving as a liaison between the football program and university administration. Prior to his time at Morehead, Rosenboro gained valuable experience as an operations and programming intern with both the Seattle Seahawks (2022) and Portland Trailblazers (2021-2022). In his current role, Rosenboro will assist the Director of Player Engagement, Carrie Lynne Wolford , in the holistic development of football student-athletes. This programming revolves around personal, professional, academic and athletic growth and support. Rosenboro is from Bristol, Tennessee and played football at Emory & Henry College and appeared in 37 games for the Wasps. In 2020, he received his bachelor's degree in sports management from the school. Vergara(Chesterfield, Va., Benedictine College Prep)comes to Tech after spending the past year as a football operations intern at The 33rdTeam website. His duties included preparing detailed reports on NFL offensive trends and tactics, 2023 draft evaluations and film breakdowns. He also assisted talent and producers on weekly podcasts with statistics and film requests, while preparing draft evaluations. The Virginia native spent nearly two years at NFL Films as a football analytics intern and production associate, where he studied the personnel and drafts of all 32 NFL clubs to understand team strategies. Vergara spent the 2022 football season as a recruiting operations assistant at the University of Richmond, where his duties included scouting, film evaluations and assisting with the recruitment of potential athletes while helping to set up and maintain recruiting boards for all classes. Vergara served as a volunteer assistant coach at Randolph-Macon in 2022 after a standout playing career with the Yellow Jackets in which he recorded a career-high 109 tackles, earning All-ODAC honors as a junior and senior.

