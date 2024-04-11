Streaming, TV times for NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament





The NCAA will crown its Division I men's hockey champion and its top player during this week's Frozen Four. Denver (30-9-3) will face Boston University (28-9-2) and Boston College (33-5-1) will face Michigan (23-14-3) in the semifinals, a meeting four violations among Division I's top players. There is the possibility of an all-Boston final for the first time since 1978. Denver will try to win its second title in three seasons and Michigan will try to reach the championship game after being eliminated in the semifinals the past two seasons. Boston University (2015), Boston College (2012) and Michigan (2011) have been absent from the title game for a long time. The Hobey Baker Memorial Award will also be presented this week. Here's what you need to know about the Frozen Four: When is the NCAA Frozen Four? The two semi-finals will be played on Thursday. Boston University and Denver play at 5:00 PM ET and Boston College and Michigan play at 8:30 PM ET. The winners will play in the championship game on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET. Where is the NCAA Frozen Four held? The two semifinals and the championship match will be held at the XCel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota. How can I watch the NCAA Frozen Four on TV, streaming? All three games will be shown on ESPN2. They can be streamed on ESPN+. When will the Hobey Baker Award be presented? The Outstanding Men's Hockey Player Award will be presented Friday at 6:00 PM ET in a ceremony broadcast on NHL Network. The finalists are North Dakota forward Jackson Blake, Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini and Boston College forward Cutter Gauthier. Who are the teams in the Frozen Four? Denver last won in 2022. It has the top offense in Division I, averaging 4.71 goals per game. Top scorer Jack Devine averages 1.33 points per game. High-scoring defenseman Zeev Buium (49 points) was ranked among the top North American draft prospects in NHL Central Scouting's midseason rankings. Boston College last won in 2012. The Eagles have four of the NCAA's top six scorers, led by Will Smith (69 points), a draft pick of the San Jose Sharks. Gauthier, whose rights belong to the Anaheim Ducks, is tied for second place with 64 points. He played for the champion USA at the World Junior Championships. Freshman Jacob Fowler is a finalist for the Mike Richter Award as top goaltender. Boston University last won in 2009. Celebrini, Division I's youngest player at 17, is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft. He ranks second in NCAA scoring with 64 points in 37 games. Lane Hutson is tied with Buium as the highest scoring defender. Michigan last winning in 1998. It has the top power play in Division I. The Wolverines are led by Gavin Brindley, a Columbus Blue Jackets draft pick, and Rutger McGroarty, a Winnipeg Jets prospect.

