



Phil Pratt will be at the Paralympic Games in Paris later this year, but it's not a stretch to imagine that the highlight of his summer could have been playing at Wimbledon. He's the man who was captain Great Britain wheelchair basketball team to World Cup glory in 2018. The 30-year-old Cardiff-born athlete returned to the World Championships last year, where GB finished second, and will be back at the Paralympic Games in August. But if life had taken a different turn, his wheelchair could have rolled across the green lawns of Wimbledon in July. Phil may have had to learn his sports skills while sitting down since he was a little kid, but that didn't stop him from trying different sports. When I was a kid, I tried a lot of different sports: wheelchair tennis, wheelchair racing, sled hockey and all kinds of different things, he says. Wheelchair tennis was the first serious tennis for me. I had decent hand-eye coordination and put a lot of hours into it. I can't remember for sure which, but I came second or third in the world for U18s. I was pretty good at it. Pretty good, but not good enough to overcome one major drawback. He didn't like it. Preference for team sports I didn't like it, I really didn't. You are alone with your coach and you do the same limited number of exercises. I think you really have to enjoy a sport to give it your all and I discovered that I got a lot more out of wheelchair basketball, which I then did as a side hobby. It didn't take long for the sideshow to become the main event. As a team sport, he saw something in wheelchair basketball that led him to watch football, a passion he still maintains through his love of Cardiff City. I think I preferred the variety of basketball compared to tennis. You still do some exercises, but the outcome is different because no game is ever exactly the same as the last. I also liked the team aspect, compared to tennis. In basketball you have to get the best out of not only yourself, but also your teammates and your coach. It just felt like there was a lot more to it.

