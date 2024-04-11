Lehigh lands four at NFF Hampshire Honor Society









Football

4/10/2024 11:44:00 AM

BETHLEHEM, Pa. Four Lehigh football student-athletes have been named to the National Football Foundation's Hampshire Honor Society, announced Wednesday, for their contributions on the field and in the classroom. Ben Banks-Altekruse defensive lineman Trevor Harris offensive lineman Christian Jablonski and quarterback/special teamer Henk Shapiro . Qualifications for membership in the NFF Hampshire Honor Society include: being a starter or a major contributor in one's final year of eligibility for an accredited NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III or a NAIA college or university, where a 3.2 was achieved. cumulative grade point average throughout the entire course of the bachelor's degree, and meet all NCAA mandated progress toward degree requirements. Banks-Altekruse completed his second season as Lehigh's leading punter, averaging 41.3 yards per punt, which ranked second in the Patriot League. He has a 3.20 GPA in supply chain management. Injuries limited Harris to six games in 2023, when he finished with 18 tackles and a sack. Harris is a finance major and has a GPA of 3.20. Jablonski, a supply chain management major with a 3.39 GPA, was an Academic All-Patriot League honoree and a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy. Jablonski started 10 games for the Mountain Hawks on the offensive line in his senior season. Shapiro was Lehigh's No. 3 quarterback in 2023, but saw time in 10 games on punt, punt coverage and field goal teams. Shapiro is a marketing major and possesses a GPA of 3.53. A group of 1,989 players from 339 schools qualified for membership in the Hampshire Honor Society in 2024, the Society's 18th year. The initiative has now honored 18,387 student-athletes since its inception. This marks the 11th time in 12 seasons that Lehigh has named at least one football student-athlete to the Hampshire Honor Society. Like Lehigh FootballFacebookand follow furtherX/TwitterAndInstagramfor exclusive updates throughout the season.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lehighsports.com/news/2024/4/10/football-lehigh-lands-four-on-nff-hampshire-honor-society.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos