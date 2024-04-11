OJ Simpson, infamous football star acquitted of murder, diesExBulletin







change caption Isaac Bracken/Getty Images

Isaac Bracken/Getty Images Football great Orenthal James Simpson, better known as OJ, has died. Simpson was 76 and battling cancer. In a message on XSimpson died Wednesday, surrounded by his children and grandchildren, according to his family. Simpson was a cultural icon who starred on the football field as well as in films and commercials. In 1994, he made headlines for a different reason when he was accused of killing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman. In 1995, jurors found him not guilty of the stabbing deaths. The trial was nationally televised and fascinated the entire country. No one else was ever charged. OJ Simpson first found fame on the football field. In the late 1960s he played at the University of Southern California. The powerful tailback danced, dashed and dazzled across the field, propelling the Trojans to a national championship in 1967. He won the Heisman Trophy, as college football's best player, in 1968. After graduating from USC, he played eleven seasons in the NFL, mainly with the Buffalo Bills. Known as “The Juice,” he collected four rushing titles, played in five Pro Bowls and in 1973 became the first running back to break the 2,000-yard rushing mark. During and after his professional career, he starred in television commercials, most notably as a pitchman for Hertz while rushing through airports for the car rental company. He also later appeared in several films when producers seized on his fame and sympathy. In 1994, the bodies of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her boyfriend, Ronald Goldman, were found stabbed outside her Los Angeles home. Not long after, Simpson was arrested and his subsequent “low speed” white Bronco chase on LA freeways was nationally televised. In 1995, a criminal jury determined he was not guilty of committing the murders.

change caption Joseph R. Villarin/AP

Joseph R. Villarin/AP The verdict, dubbed the 'trial of the century', resonated across the US, with debates over police misconduct, race, celebrity and domestic violence. Two years later, another civil jury found him liable for the death and ordered him to pay $33 million to the families. That wasn't his last tangle with legal troubles. In 2007, he led a group of men to a Las Vegas hotel room to confront some sports memorabilia dealers. Several people brought weapons and Simpson was later convicted of armed robbery. He served nearly a decade in a Nevada prison and was released on parole in 2017. The public's fascination with OJ Simpson has never waned. He was the subject of numerous documentaries about the murders and his life.

