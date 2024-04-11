news.gov.hk – National Games schedules revealed





The events of the 15th National Games (NG), the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities (NGD) and the 9th National Special Olympic Games (NSOG) to be held in Hong Kong were unveiled today. The opening meetings of the Games' organizing committees took place this afternoon in Guangzhou, with Chief Executive John Lee leading a delegation from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. As Executive Chairman of the two Organizing Committees, Mr Lee reported on the latest preparatory work of the Hong Kong SAR at the opening meetings. Mr Lee said the NG next year is of great importance as it will be the first time the Games will be jointly hosted by Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau. He added that the Hong Kong SAR government will make every effort to meet the requirements of the General Sports Administration of China and maintain close contacts with the Guangdong Provincial Government and the Special Administrative Region Government Macau to successfully organize the Games. The Hong Kong SAR Government established the Hong Kong SAR Organizing Committee of the 15th National Games last May. With the Chief Executive as Patron, the Chief Secretary as Chairman and the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism as Secretary General, the Organizing Committee will provide high-level oversight and guidance to the Hong Kong SAR's preparatory work for the NG. Last October, the Hong Kong SAR Government established the National Games Coordination Office (Hong Kong), which is responsible for coordinating and implementing the Hong Kong SAR's preparatory work for the Games and liaising with relevant organizations and departments. Mr Lee said the Hong Kong SAR Government will adhere to the principle of “simple, safe and wonderful” in organizing the Games, making full use of existing venues and the soon-to-be completed Kai Tak Sports Park. He noted that the triathlon event will take place at the landmark Victoria Harbor and Central Harbourfront, showcasing Hong Kong's picturesque scenery and unique features to the entire country. The two organizing committees announced the arrangements for the Games after the opening meetings, including the schedules and division of work between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau. The 15th NG will be held from November 9 to 21, 2025 and will last a total of 13 days. Hong Kong will host eight competitive events: basketball (men's U22), velodrome, fencing, golf, handball (men), Rugby Sevens, triathlon and beach volleyball, as well as a mass participation event, bowling. The 12th NGD and the 9th NSOG will be held from December 8 to 15, 2025 and will last a total of eight days. Hong Kong will host five events: NGD Boccia, Wheelchair Fencing and Para Table Tennis (TT11) events, Para Dance Sport mass participation event and NSOG Table Tennis event. Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung, who serves as Executive Assistant Secretary-General of the Committees and Director of the Office of the Chief Executive, Carol Yip, also attended the meetings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news.gov.hk/eng/2024/04/20240411/20240411_185916_382.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos