Djokovic avenges Musetti loss and reaches Monte-Carlo QFs | ATP tour





Monte Carlo Djokovic avenges Musetti's loss and reaches the Monte-Carlo QFs Pair also met in the Principality last year April 11, 2024 Novak Djokovic avenges his 2023 loss to Lorenzo Musetti in Monte Carlo.

By ATP staff Novak Djokovic wasn't at his best at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters on Thursday, but he did enough to get revenge on Lorenzo Musetti at the ATP Masters 1000 clay court event. Twelve months ago, the Serbian suffered a shock third-round defeat to the Italian in the Principality and history threatened to repeat itself at this year's edition after Musetti took the lead with a break in the first set. However, beating Djokovic twice is no easy feat and the world number 1 refused to give in, finding enough consistency at crucial moments to advance to the quarter-finals (7-5, 6-3). “It was a little altercation with the crowd at 4-3, 40/0 for him in the first set and I gained momentum from there,” Djokovic said when asked how he turned the tide in the opening set. “He lost focus a little bit. He was the better player in those first seven matches, played great tennis. He played really good shots and made me run.” “But this is clay and obviously things can change very quickly and a break of service is not that big of an advantage on this surface compared to the other surfaces. We saw a bit of a rollercoaster in the second set, so I'm satisfied that staying hard and aggressive in the tight moments is paying off.”

The 36-year-old is competing in his first event since parting ways with former coach Goran Ivanisevic. The top seed, who has Nenad Zimonjic in his box this week, occasionally looked frustrated in the first set against Musetti, who caused the Serbian problems with his court skills. However, the Serbian achieved the decisive break in the 12th game of the first set before playing with greater intensity and freedom in the second set to reach the last eight after one hour and 59 minutes. “I don't think I'm still at my top level, but it was a great test today against a great player, a very talented player,” Djokovic said. “I lost to him here last year, similar circumstances. I was up a set and 4-2 up and I have to say it was in the back of my mind when I was serving at 4-2, 40/15 and lost my serve today. I thought, 'Oh no, hopefully this isn't the same scenario as last year.' I am very happy to have overcome the challenge and look forward to the next one.” Djokovic now leads the 22-year-old 4-1 in the Lexus ATP Head2Head series and will next meet Alex de Minaur after the Australian defeated compatriot Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-4 to become the first Australian to win the reached the quarter finals. finals in Monte Carlo since Mark Philippoussis in 1999. Djokovic is a two-time champion in the Principality, triumphing in 2013 and 2015. He has failed to progress beyond the quarter-finals since his previous title win nine years ago, but he hopes to improve on that record when he meets De Minaur on Friday. . The 98-time tour-level champion is still looking for his first trophy of the season, with his best result being a semi-final at the Australian Open.

