



That's not all. Hockey also added former Japanese ambassador to the United States, Shinsuke Sugiyama, to the setup. Sugiyama is a veteran Japanese diplomat who was in Washington during the war Donald Trump administration. It's not hard to see where this is all going; Bondi Partners relies on JAUKUS. With Hockey's contacts, plus Payne's defense ties and Sugiyama's Rolodex, the company must be licking its lips about all the costly work that will come through the public-private pipeline over the next decade. Not to mention the other senior advisers already in place, including Trump's former chief of staff Mick Mulvaneyex-NSA director and retired admiral Mike RogersAnd Mark McGowanthe burned-out leader of the West where part of the infrastructure of the defense treaties has been reserved. Yet another indication of Bondi Partners' rough health was the company's garden party at Hockey's palatial Hunters Hill residence in Sydney last month. Among those feasting on Hockey's hospitality (many with partners) were recruits Payne and McGowan, along with the coalition's Senate leader. Simon Birminghamthe Japanese Consul General Shuichi TokudaTabcorp Director David Galop, Construction Corps Show And Josephine Sukkarand REA and Magellans Hamish McLennan (our favorite party connoisseur). Other politicians included Steve Ciobo, Trent Zimmerman, George Brandis, Joel Fitzgibbon And Matt Keanand backroom agents Michael Photios Highlight TextorAnd Leo Shanahanalong with Labour-aligned Bruce Hawker And Eamonn Fitzpatrick. Defense types abounded, including Bondis's retired major general Gus McLachlan retired rear admiral Mark Purcellplus Bubs Australia chairman (and ex-Cranbrook director) Katrina Rathie. The media crowd consisted of our boss Michael Stutchbury and the Australian British Chamber of Commerce Ticky Fullertonex-Sunrise presenter David Cookausbiz tvs Kylie MerrittNews Corp director Paul Boris Whittaker, The Australians Michelle Gunn, Sharri Markson And Gerard Hendersonand new independent journalist Latika Bourke. Hockey has even lined up a cover band with the Balmain League legend Wayne Pearce and ex-cricketer Mike Whitney, with Hockey and Kochie releasing a version of Yesterday's hero. Who knew Junior and Whitney were even on the band circuit? Did the Whoever dares wins host does the gig for a cool $50 bill? It's quite amazing what you get (with backyard ragers) when you're unburdened by the tight handcuffs of voters and public offices. For a man who once immortally joked about the importance of a good job that pays good money, Hockeys sure enjoys handing them out now.

