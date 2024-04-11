Players at NFR pen remarkable achievements | MorungExpress





Maligaon, April 11 (MExN): The Northeast Frontier Railway Sports Association (NFRSA) under Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has a talented group of international and national players who had represented the country in the Olympic Games, World Championships, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Asian Championships, Asia Cup, etc. , at various sporting events. In 2023, players like Swapna Barman won the silver medal in the heptathlon at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, L. Ronaldo Singh won the silver medal in cycling at the Asian Track Cycling Championships in Malaysia, Manjeet Kumar won the silver medal in track cycling at the job. Asia Cup held in Thailand, Amlan Borgohain secured bronze in the 200 meters race at the World University Games held in China and finally Bindiyarani Devi secured the gold medal in the 55 kg category at the IWLF Sr Women National Weightlifting Championship held in Arunachal Pradesh, as well as the silver medal at Asian Weightlifting Championship held in Korea. She also recently added a bronze medal in the 55kg category at the IWF World Cup held in Phuket, Thailand from March 28 to April 11. There are 12 sports academies under NFRSA to promote sporting events with the aim of producing more athletes of international standards. Sporting events such as athletics, archery, water sports, badminton, basketball, boxing, cricket, football, tennis, martial arts, wushu and kung-fu for self-defense, table tennis and volleyball are promoted and facilitated under the guidance of approximately 47 coaches who train approximately. 2000 potential future athletes. The infrastructure of the cricket stadium is being redeveloped and will soon have five newly constructed central wickets and work is underway to install proper floodlights. Construction of an indoor cricket hall with two Astro grass wickets with good lighting is also underway. Facilities such as two basketball courts, multi-purpose AC indoor hall with a seating capacity of 1800, four-court badminton hall, six-board table tennis hall, football stadium with changing rooms, boxing rings with international facilities, swimming pool, weight lifting and strength training rooms, archery arena, two volleyball courts, a gymnasium, a nine-hole golf course in Amingaon, three synthetic courts and an indoor track and a sports hostel and physiotherapy room have been upgraded. These facilities are also open to the general public for sports coaching, Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer, NFR said in a press release.

