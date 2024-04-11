USA Table Tennis | Pacific Championships kick off the 2024 USATT regional series





Orange County Table Tennis Academy (OCTTA) organizes the Pacific Championships in California with more than 250 registrations Calling all USATT members! Don't miss the 2024 Regional Championships. The revamped events are open to all USATT members nationwide. Everyone can participate in one of the 5 events. This exciting change allows you to compete in multiple regions, with only your best finish impacting your coveted new USATT rankings. The buzz is building and the entries are pouring in! A record number of more than 250 entries have been confirmed for the USATT Pacific Championships (April 26-28) presented by Dr. Tuan Le at the Orange County Table Tennis Academy (CA), the first in the series. The event features $10,000 in prize money and promises to be a true tribute to the sport. National stage, local action: Get in on the action at the 2024 Regional Championships. Regional Championships are suitable for all skill levels and age groups. You can choose from a variety of events based on your rating, age category or doubles preference. Each competition is carefully organized by experienced USATT clubs, ensuring a first-class experience for all participants. Important reminders: Register now to secure your spot: https://www.omnipong.com/t-tourney.asp?e=0

Minimum event: 3 players for an event to proceed.

Prize Money Threshold: A minimum of 6 players are required to award cash prizes.

Players can compete in multiple regions, only his/her best result counts towards the USATT rankings High stakes, high rewards: Regional Championships carry significant weight in the newly introduced USATT rankings system. Results of regional competitions will earn 4x basis points and 24 months of activity. This is your chance to make a lasting impact on your ranking. In addition to the rating and ranking points offered, the 5 regional championships total over $33,000 in prize money. Grab your chance and participate! Don't miss this incredible opportunity to take your game to the next level, compete against the best and earn valuable ranking points. The USATT Regional Championships series is open to all USATT members and contributes to both your USATT rating and your ranking.

