Karen Khachanov beats Daniil Medvedev in Monte Carlo | ATP tour





Match report Khachanov passes Medvedev in Monte Carlo Rune and Dimitrov advance after Wednesday's rain April 11, 2024 Corinne Dubreuil/ATP Tour Karen Khachanov in action in Monte Carlo on Thursday.

By ATP staff Karen Khachanov advanced to the quarter-finals of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters for the first time on Thursday as he powered past world No. 4 Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-5 to claim his fourth Top 5 win. In a competitive and physical clash, little separated the pair during the grueling basic exchanges. Both struck the ball with speed and depth, but it was Khachanov who found his best in the crucial moments to advance after one hour and 53 minutes. “I lost a few close matches to him on hard courts. On clay I don't have a title yet, but on clay I have good results. Roland Garros twice in the quarter-finals. Always won matches, but not won the tournament. In I think that my results on clay are generally better than his, and mentally he often said that he did not like playing on it,” Khachanov said. “That gives me extra confidence and maybe the game on clay is a little bit different. I mean, it's different and that's the way I tried to approach today. I tried to turn more and get him out of bounds. A few differences between hard courts and clay courts.”

The 15th seed earned the decisive break of the first set in a huge eighth game, before hitting 11 winners and making just three unforced errors in the second set to improve to 2-5 in the Lexus ATP Head2Head pairs series. Khachanov has now advanced to eight quarter-finals of the ATP Masters 1000, with his victory against Medvedev his first Top 5 victory this season. He has advanced to the last eight in six of the nine Masters 1000 events. “The first thing I have to do is be consistent. I think my results have been getting better lately,” said Khachanov on his fourth Top 5 win. “Then figure out how we can beat the top guys and get to the top. These are the things we need to keep in mind and keep working on. Today's victory gives extra confidence in my wallet to continue this tournament and get to the top. clay swing.” The 27-year-old, who won a title in Doha earlier this season, will next play against two-time Monte Carlo champion Stefanos Tsitsipas or German Alexander Zverev. Medvedev won his first title at clay tour level in Rome last season. The fourth seed leaves the Principality with a 19-5 record this year, with his best finish a final run at the Australian Open. In other early Thursday action, Holger Rune and Grigor Dimitrov both advanced to the third round after rain halted their respective matches Wednesday night. The Dane Rune resumed against Indian Sumit Nagal with a 6-3, 2-1 lead. He eventually advanced, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 to improve to 14-7 for the season. The 20-year-old has fond memories of Monte Carlo after progressing to the title match last year. Dimitrov led Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4, 2-1 before rain interrupted play on Wednesday. He came out quickly on Thursday morning and prevailed 6-4, 6-3. Later on Thursday he meets Rune in the third round.

