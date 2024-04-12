Notre Dame football has a “gunfighter” in young QB Kenny Minchey

SOUTH BEND Kenny Minchey has completed just two official passes in his Notre Dame football career, both on safe, timeless completions last September against Tennessee State.

Still, the mere mention of the redshirt freshman quarterback around the Irish football facility this spring brings a knowing smile and a one-word description that sets the pulse racing: Gunslinger.

Kenny is definitely a marksman, said sophomore Jaden Greathouse. He can move well in the pocket and throw very well while running.

Quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli used the same word when discussing the four-star prospect from Hendersonville, Tennessee.

That's the thing about Kenny, said Guidugli, Cincinnati's record-breaking quarterback from 2001-2004. Kennys has a sniper.

Meaning?

There isn't a window so small that he doesn't think he can throw the ball through it, Guidugli said. Gun hurled. He doesn't see a pass he doesn't like. You like that, but you have to use it.

Serious and goal-oriented:Is Jaylen Sneed ready to launch? His Notre Dame football coaches hope so

Last spring, still recovering from the dislocated shoulder and bone bruise that forced him to miss more than half of his senior season at Pope John Paul II High School, Minchey was more cautious on the practice field.

Now that he has fully recovered and feels more comfortable in his environment, Minchey is letting it go.

Kenny can pass the football, Guidugli said. Kenny makes a few throws, a few off-balance throws, a few touch throws, that every now and then you look at the sideline like, Wow, did you all see that?

With projected starter Riley Leonard still recovering from his second surgical procedure of 2024, Minchey has had plenty of opportunities to channel his inner pirate during team practices.

If coaches and teammates want to call him Gunslinger, that's fine with him.

I mean, yeah, it's a pretty comforting term to hear from people, Minchey said. I think I agree with that when it comes to the way I make decisions and am explosive with the ball.

drowns:Will an injury setback lead to a big comeback in 2024 for Notre Dame football TE Mitchell Evans?

Suggest there's a hint of Patrick Mahomes in his game, and the 6-foot-1, 209-pounder won't shy away from the reference.

Maybe a little, he said with a grin.

Minchey himself is more of a fan of Joe Burrow and attributes that risky approach to his competitive nature. For him, those throws downfield are about wanting to win and putting the ball in the best position to do so.

No Risk-it, no cookie. That was the career-long mantra of former NFL coach and QB whisperer Bruce Arians.

However, Minchey turns serious when asked if checkdown throws conflict with his personality.

Maybe a little bit at first, he said, but I'm trying to do that a little bit more, just because you can't really go deep on every play in college, so to speak.

Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for NNDInsider.com and is on social media @MikeBerardino.