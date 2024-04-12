Sports
Notre Dame football has a “gunfighter” in young QB Kenny Minchey
SOUTH BEND Kenny Minchey has completed just two official passes in his Notre Dame football career, both on safe, timeless completions last September against Tennessee State.
Still, the mere mention of the redshirt freshman quarterback around the Irish football facility this spring brings a knowing smile and a one-word description that sets the pulse racing: Gunslinger.
Kenny is definitely a marksman, said sophomore Jaden Greathouse. He can move well in the pocket and throw very well while running.
Quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli used the same word when discussing the four-star prospect from Hendersonville, Tennessee.
That's the thing about Kenny, said Guidugli, Cincinnati's record-breaking quarterback from 2001-2004. Kennys has a sniper.
Meaning?
There isn't a window so small that he doesn't think he can throw the ball through it, Guidugli said. Gun hurled. He doesn't see a pass he doesn't like. You like that, but you have to use it.
Serious and goal-oriented:Is Jaylen Sneed ready to launch? His Notre Dame football coaches hope so
Last spring, still recovering from the dislocated shoulder and bone bruise that forced him to miss more than half of his senior season at Pope John Paul II High School, Minchey was more cautious on the practice field.
Now that he has fully recovered and feels more comfortable in his environment, Minchey is letting it go.
Kenny can pass the football, Guidugli said. Kenny makes a few throws, a few off-balance throws, a few touch throws, that every now and then you look at the sideline like, Wow, did you all see that?
With projected starter Riley Leonard still recovering from his second surgical procedure of 2024, Minchey has had plenty of opportunities to channel his inner pirate during team practices.
If coaches and teammates want to call him Gunslinger, that's fine with him.
I mean, yeah, it's a pretty comforting term to hear from people, Minchey said. I think I agree with that when it comes to the way I make decisions and am explosive with the ball.
drowns:Will an injury setback lead to a big comeback in 2024 for Notre Dame football TE Mitchell Evans?
Suggest there's a hint of Patrick Mahomes in his game, and the 6-foot-1, 209-pounder won't shy away from the reference.
Maybe a little, he said with a grin.
Minchey himself is more of a fan of Joe Burrow and attributes that risky approach to his competitive nature. For him, those throws downfield are about wanting to win and putting the ball in the best position to do so.
No Risk-it, no cookie. That was the career-long mantra of former NFL coach and QB whisperer Bruce Arians.
However, Minchey turns serious when asked if checkdown throws conflict with his personality.
Maybe a little bit at first, he said, but I'm trying to do that a little bit more, just because you can't really go deep on every play in college, so to speak.
Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football for NNDInsider.com and is on social media @MikeBerardino.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ndinsider.com/story/sports/football/2024/04/11/notre-dame-football-has-a-gunslinger-qb-kenny-minchey-riley-leonard-gino-guidugli-spring-practice/73288409007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Here are the main foreign news at 5 p.m.
- Oops ! Biden speaks without press in room as handlers leave reporters in hallway
- What type of cancer did OJ Simpson have?
- Notre Dame football has a “gunfighter” in young QB Kenny Minchey
- Jokowi's friendship with Megawati is only a matter of time
- The rise in American inflation could have an impact on the presidential election | Economic and commercial news
- Detroit residents angry over $400,000-plus 'Hollywood'-style highway sign after being fooled by AI-generated image
- Google and MIT launch free generative AI course for teachers
- COVID-19 vaccines not associated with cardiac deaths in young people: CDC study
- Donald Trump excluded from prestigious list of billionaires after Truth Social parents' swan dive
- OJ Simpson, legendary footballer and actor dejected by murder trial, dies at 76 | Natlnewsap
- Australian Smith signs with Major League Cricket's Freedom