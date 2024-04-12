How to watch Michigan hockey vs. Boston College can watch in Frozen Four: Channel, stream, preview





Michigan and Boston College have two of the most storied histories in college hockey history. Only one program will have a chance to play for an NCAA title this season. The Wolverines (23-14-3) and Eagles (33-5-1) will face off in a national semifinal at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2. Continue streaming the game DirectTV stream, FuboTV (free trial) and Garland. Michigan is in its third straight Frozen Four, but enters this year as an underdog against top-ranked BC, which has won 14 in a row. The Wolverines defeated the Eagles for their last national championship in 1998, but they have struggled in the Frozen Four since then. They are 1-7 in semifinals, including losing the past two years as a No. 1 seed. STORY: Michigan hockey aims to break its title drought and follow the football championship blueprint But few could have expected Michigan to be here a month and a half ago, when the country was hovering on the brink of the NCAA Tournament. But Brandon Nauratos' team has won eight of 10 since then, including victories over No. 2 seed North Dakota and No. 1 Michigan State in the region. While No. 1 seeds Denver and Boston University play in the other semifinal, the nation's four top-scoring teams are still standing. The Eagles are the No. 2 seed and boast four of the nation's top six scorers, all in the first round. Sophomore Cutter Gauthier is a Hobey Baker Award finalist and has 37 goals in the NCAA, while freshman Will Smith leads the nation with 69 points. His freshman linemates Gabe Perrault and Ryan Leonard are also both above 55 points. Michigan is also leaning heavily on its NHL draft picks. Sophomores Gavin Brindley (2023 second-rounder) and Rutger McGroarty (2022 first-rounder) pace the team with 53 and 52 points, respectively. Junior forward Dylan Duke (2021 fourth-rounder) is one of three Wolverines who will play in their third Frozen Four. He leads the team with 26 goals. The Wolverines are 12-7 all-time against BC and 4-1 in the Frozen Four. Game information WHO: No. 3 seed Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 1 seed Boston College

When: Thursday April 11, 8:30 PM

Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, Minnesota) How to watch TV network: ESPN2 Streaming options: DirectTV stream, FuboTV (free trial) and Garland, MORE: Why this year's Frozen Four run feels different for Michigan How Michigan has done in Frozen Four since the last national championship Michigan isn't the only team loaded with NHL talent at the Frozen Four Michigan star defenseman returns for Frozen Four The New Jersey Devils draft pick continues to impress Michigan Michigan's leading scorer cements himself as a top player in the NHL How the loss to Michigan State propelled Michigan to the Big Ten Championship Linebacker on skates: Michigan carries size and speed over an asset for Wolverines

